Greatstock launches first genuinely Africa-centric image bank

For too long, creatives in Africa have faced the same frustrating problem – searching for stock imagery that truly reflects the faces, lifestyles, and culture of the continent.

Too often, they’ve had to settle for substitutes: African Americans in US settings or generic shots that miss the local flavour.

Not anymore.

Greatstock has launched a curated library of over 100,000 high-quality images and videos, all shot locally (primarily in South Africa) and featuring real African people in genuine African contexts. From corporate boardrooms to bustling markets, family moments to beauty campaigns, these visuals celebrate the diversity and reality of African life in a truly authentic way.

Why it’s different:

Authentic representation – real African talent, real African stories.

Comprehensive coverage – business, lifestyle, beauty, sport, culture, and more.

Easy licensing – transparent, hassle-free e-commerce platform.

Free research service – can’t find what you need? Our team will source it for you.

If you create for African audiences, this is your library. Start exploring at search.greatstock.co.za.

The great curator.



