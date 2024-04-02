MiningIndaba: Global Tailings Management Institute launched to make mines safer for all

One of the biggest storylines at Investing in African Mining Indaba 2025 was the Global Tailings Management Institute (GTMI) launch. GTMI is aimed at transforming the management of mine tailings facilities worldwide. Founded through a collaboration between the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), the GTMI is a multi-stakeholder governed organisation that will drive safety and sustainability in the mining industry and help ensure zero harm to people and the environment by promoting responsible tailings management throughout the lifecycle of mine tailings facilities. The institute will oversee the implementation and compliance of the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM), a framework established to prevent catastrophic tailings dam failures.

Adam Matthews, chief responsible investment officer at the Church of England Pensions Board and representative of the PRI, says South Africa was chosen as the GTMI’s headquarters because the country offers a combination of technical expertise, regulatory advancements, and a mining industry already engaged in implementing the GISTM.

“South Africa has many tailings facilities and companies committed to the standard, it’s also a nation with technical capacities both in the geotechnical and academic space that we can draw upon,” he explained to Bizcommunity.

“We also wanted to base the GTMI in the Global South, reinforcing our commitment to addressing mining challenges on a global scale.”

At its core, the institute will manage an assurance framework that will see tailings facilities audited and certified against the GISTM by qualified third-party assessors.

Public disclosure of these audits will provide transparency, ensuring stakeholders have confidence in the safety measures being implemented.

“The GTMI is a vital part of the global architecture to deliver the goal of zero harm to people and the environment from tailings dams,” said Matthews of the institute’s role in preventing future disaster.

“Lessons learned will inform updates to the GISTM, and public disclosure of auditing outcomes will keep all stakeholders informed.”

Remining is the next frontier

One of the key topics highlighted during the launch was the potential for remining of legacy tailings facilities.

Advances in technology now allow for the extraction of valuable minerals left behind in tailings while providing an opportunity to rehabilitate these sites.

“Remining presents a double opportunity,” explained Insight Terra CMO Gordon McMillan in an exclusive interview with Bizcommunity.

“Not only can we extract untapped value, but we can also reprocess and re-emplace tailings in line with modern safety standards, offering a longterm, sustainable solution.”

Source: Tom Fisk/Pexels

South Africa’s problem of legacy tailings sites is actually an advantage that will help it lead the revolution.

The existing use of innovative approaches, such as dry stacking, and the repurposing of rehabilitated sites for agriculture or renewable energy projects were highlighted as promising developments.

Technological innovations in tailings management

Integrating IoT sensors and AI-driven predictive analytics is set to revolutionise tailings management.

Matthews shared his experience visiting tailings sites in Brazil and South Africa.

“The application of technologies provides a holistic view of tailings facilities, enabling real-time monitoring and proactive risk management,” he said.

“Companies like Goldfields and Anglo-American are already deploying these tools as part of their compliance efforts with the GISTM.”

The GTMI will be governed by a multi-stakeholder board representing communities, industry, regulators, and environmental experts.

Applications for board membership are now open to ensure broad representation.

Additionally, mining companies worldwide are being urged to become signatories to the GISTM, committing to independent audits and responsible tailings management practices.

UN involvement

“This isn’t just about compliance; it’s about building trust with communities and investors,” said Elisa Tonda, Chief of Resources and Markets at UNEP.

“Transparency and accountability will foster a more sustainable mining sector.”

The global mining industry is facing challenges such as climate change and resource scarcity, the establishment of the GTMI marks a significant milestone in ensuring the safety, sustainability, and social acceptance of mining operations.

South Africa’s role in this initiative shows an industry appetite to lead by example in the field of responsible mining.