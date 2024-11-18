Energy & Mining Mining
    Mantengu gets Compcom nod for Sublime Technologies acquisition

    Lindsey Schutters
    2 Dec 2024
    2 Dec 2024
    Mantengu Mining – which evolved from Capricorn Investment Holdings and Mine Restoration Investments – has secured regulatory approval to acquire Sublime Technologies from Brazilian firm Mineração Curimbaba, a move that keeps with the findings of recent research pointing to the potential benefits of integrating silicon carbide (SiC) technology within the mining sector. The deal, which was first struck in October, will see the chrome mining giant expand its portfolio into the manufacturing of SiC products after ingesting Sublime Technologies’ expertise in producing materials crucial for various industrial applications.
    Mine tailings has become major business
    Mine tailings has become major business

    Mantengu, which is listed on the JSE Alternative Exchange (AltX), has been actively expanding its operations.

    The company recently acquired the Blue Ridge platinum group metals mine and Birca Copper and Metals, a clear sign of its ambition to diversify and strengthen its position in the South African mining sector.

    Notably, SiC's exceptional hardness and corrosion resistance make it ideal for use in harsh environments like those found in mining operations and Mantengu’s acid mine drainage business.

    The compound is used in various industrial applications, including abrasives, cutting tools, and ceramics.

    A gold mining weapon

    A 2022 study published in the International Journal of Mechanical Engineering detailed the advantages of employing SiC-reinforced composite coatings in combating the severe corrosion challenges faced by carbon steel in concentrated sulfuric acid environments.

    The research showed a significant improvement in corrosion resistance achieved through the application of SiC-embedded chromium coatings, which directly relates to the core technologies Sublime Technologies possesses.

    By integrating Sublime's SiC technology, Mantengu can potentially enhance the longevity and efficiency of its mining infrastructure and equipment.

    Cost savings

    Applying SiC coatings could lead to substantial cost savings through reduced maintenance and replacement needs, strengthening Mantengu's operational efficiency and profitability.

    This acquisition positions Mantengu to leverage innovative SiC technology to address a critical challenge in the mining industry – corrosion.

    The strategic move not only diversifies Mantengu's portfolio but also creates opportunities for innovation and enhanced sustainability within its operations.

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
