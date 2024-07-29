Gibs Business School and University of Antwerp launch new edition of diamond programme

The University of Pretoria's Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs), the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), and the University of Antwerp, Belgium, are excited to launch the 2025 edition of the Winter School From Mine to Finger: A deep dive into the world of diamonds programme, set to start in February 2025.

This programme provides an immersive experience with visits, workshops and lectures that transport students through the ever-dynamic world of diamonds. It is an opportunity to dive deep into the diamond industry in no better place than South Africa – a nation deeply entrenched in the allure of these precious gems. The collaboration of three partners presents the ideal setting for this programme.

Antwerp has been the capital of the world diamond trade for more than five centuries and is globally recognised as a leader in the diamond industry today. Known for its significance as the location of the first-ever diamond discovery in the world, South Africa is a magnificent choice for this course. With their combination of expertise, history, and knowledge of trends and innovation in the diamond industry, these institutions have joined forces for the From Mine to Finger programme.

Lerato Mahlasela, executive director of Corporate Education at Gibs, said: “We have seen firsthand the profound impact this programme has had on past participants, who have shared overwhelmingly positive feedback about their immersive experiences. We eagerly anticipate welcoming the next group to explore the entire value chain of the diamond industry.”

This year’s programme was a resounding success for all parties involved, exceeding the expectations of students and thought leaders over the course of the nine-day programme. Students were from eight countries worldwide – Belgium, Botswana, Germany, Italy, Lesotho, South Africa, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The programme covers a wide range of study fields, including business management, engineering, quality control, and diamond grading, among others. In addition to inspiring talks, field visits, and theory-based lectures, participants will engage in practical group work projects. These projects will encourage participants to delve into their existing knowledge and apply the information learned throughout the programme.

Designed specifically for final-year bachelor's or master's degree students from various disciplines seeking to expand their knowledge of the diamond industry, this programme welcomes young professionals and researchers interested in a mixture of theoretical, empirical, and practical insights from an interdisciplinary perspective. Whilst the programme is for professionals interested in the diamond industry, prior mining and diamond industry knowledge is not a prerequisite, as the preparatory modules place all students on an equal starting level.

Sign up via the University of Antwerp website to be notified when applications will be opened for next year’s programme: University of Antwerp – ASWU. Stay in touch (uantwerpen.be)



