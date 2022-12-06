UCT GSB’s EMBA Programme ranks #1 in Africa in QS rankings

The UCT Graduate School of Business is proud to announce that its EMBA programme has achieved the top spot in Africa and the Middle East in the 2024 QS Executive MBA Rankings. This prestigious ranking confirms the GSB’s commitment to providing not just excellence in business education but truly transformative leadership development.

The UCT Graduate School of Business has done it again – its Executive MBA programme has been ranked #1 overall in Africa and the Middle East, and #1 for Employer Reputation in the QS Executive MBA Rankings for 2024. This sought-after programme’s achievement further solidifies the UCT GSB’s standing as a leader in business education.

The QS World University Rankings is a global ranking system that evaluates the performance of universities and their programmes. This year, the QS EMBA Rankings assessed 222 programmes worldwide, considering factors such as employer reputation, thought leadership, executive profile, diversity, and career outcomes.

The UCT GSB EMBA programme's exceptional performance across these metrics underscores its commitment to delivering world-class education and fostering leadership excellence.

The QS rankings highlight the UCT GSB’s excellence in employer reputation, a crucial indicator of the quality and job-readiness of its graduates. With a score of 84.6 in this category, the EMBA programme stands out for producing graduates who are highly valued by global employers.

"We are beyond proud of this year’s QS ranking," said Dr Camille Meyer, programme director of the GSB’s EMBA. "Leading in Employer Reputation is a testament to the quality of our programme and the quality of our students. And because the Employer Reputation ranking essentially measures the employability of our graduates by top corporates, it is a reflection of the high regard that business leaders and decision makers have of our EMBA. We couldn’t have asked for a more sterling endorsement of our efforts to create a new world through new ideas!”

The UCT GSB’s EMBA programme is designed for senior managers and executive leaders. It is designed to enhance their conceptual thinking abilities and develop holistic strategies for their organisations. Unlike traditional MBA programmes, the EMBA focuses on the felt experience of management, encouraging candidates to go beyond theoretical knowledge and embrace authentic engagement, resilience, and purpose in their roles.

“It really is a transformative programme,” says UCT GSB director, Dr Catherine Duggan, “and this accolade is an inspiration. It reinforces our mission to provide a learning experience that equips leaders with the skills and insights needed to excel in today's complex and dynamic business environment. We know we’re delivering real value to our students and their organisations, and creating meaningful impact in our economy and our society.”

This achievement follows a series of accolades for the UCT GSB, including its recent nomination for the Evidence-Based Leadership Development Program Award by the Academy of Management’s Management Education and Development Division.



