How To Start Up

    Propel your startup with cohort 8 of the e-Track programme!

    Issued by UCT Graduate School of Business
    21 Jun 2024
    21 Jun 2024
    Are you an innovative thinker? A visionary? Ready to embark on your entrepreneurial journey?
    If your answer is yes, then the e-Track Programme is for you. This dynamic venture acceleration and capacity-building initiative is designed for high-impact entrepreneurs. Run by the UCT GSB Solution Space, a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship at the University of Cape Town's Graduate School of Business (Africa's premier quadruple-crowned business school), the programme aims to elevate startups to new heights.

    This programme is generously supported by ayoba, a SuperApp dedicated to bridging the digital divide in Africa. With over 35 million active users, ayoba fosters local content and supports small businesses through its comprehensive features, including channels for diverse content and MicroApps that integrate businesses into the ayoba ecosystem, driving market access and growth.

    Programme structure:

    Phase 1: Venture launch

    Focused on validating venture concepts, this phase is ideal for those developing for-profit or non-profit scale-ups. Participants who complete this phase will receive a UCT GSB accredited certificate and an invitation to pitch for phase 2, where 10 startups will be selected.

    Phase 2: Venture scale

    This phase accelerates the development of validated ventures, culminating in a pitch day where participants present to potential investors, venture capitalists, and capacity builders.

    Programme duration:

    • Phase 1: A 5-week online programme starting in July 2024. Applications are now open.
    • Phase 2: A 12-week intensive starting in September 2024.

    Why join the e-Track programme?

    Participating in this programme not only builds your business but also integrates you into a vibrant startup ecosystem. You gain access to a vast network through our partners, potential market opportunities, co-working spaces, and seasoned industry experts. Advisory services and masterclasses on legal, tax and accounting, human resources, branding, and marketing are also available.

    Our co-working spaces at UCT GSB Solution Space Waterfront and Philippi Hubs offer Wi-Fi, hot desks, lounge areas, and meeting rooms, fostering a collaborative community of passionate founders. Throughout the programme, startups benefit from insights and advice from venture capitalists, creative directors, legal experts, and serial entrepreneurs. One-on-one mentorship sessions with innovative GSB alumni are also part of the package.

    Who can apply?

    We welcome high-impact individuals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and experienced founders from across Africa.

    Shiela Yabo, head of ecosystem development at ayoba said: “It is a known fact that small businesses and startups remain the backbone of the economy throughout Africa. It is the daring entrepreneurs that continue to come up with revolutionary business ideas to solve Africa’s biggest problems while creating real economic impact in local communities.” And together, UCT GSB Solution and ayoba have taken on the task to support these entrepreneurs.

    So if you are a daring entrepreneur, this programme is for you. Apply here for phase 1 and let us help you take your start-up to the next level. Applications close 30 June 2024, so apply today and secure your spot! Application link: https://bit.ly/etrack2024.

    Visit our website to learn more about the programme: https://gsbsolutionspace.uct.ac.za/e-track.

    UCT Graduate School of Business
    The University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (GSB) is recognised as one of the best business schools in the world. Its innovative approaches to teaching and learning and commitment to relevance and social impact set it apart from most.

