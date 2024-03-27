Industries

    Gagasi FM new line-up announced

    Issued by Gagasi FM
    3 Apr 2024
    3 Apr 2024
    The leading regional commercial radio station, Gagasi FM, has announced its lineup for the new season, starting on 1 April 2024.

    Most of the weekday primetime shows will remain the same, with the only change being on the afternoon drive (Monday to Friday, 3pm - 6pm). The Kings of the Weekend are set to make a spectacular return to the station. Sphectacular will co-host with Zisto, supported by DJ Naves, on the Gagasi Fast Lane between 3pm and 6pm on weekdays. Heazy will host "After 8 is After 8," which replaces the Gagasi FM Music Sessions, airing Monday to Thursday from 8pm to 10pm, and the CTM Urban Top 40 on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm.

    Another exciting feature of the new lineup is the inclusion of two finalists from the 2024 Gagasi FM Presenter Search campaign: Ngcebo Bhengu and Lusanda Mnqayi, who will host Massive Weekend on Saturdays from 1am to 4am and Early Risers on Saturdays from 4am to 6am, respectively. Another newcomer will be television actress Nelisiwe Sibiya, who will co-host "Shutdown Yomhlaba" with Dj SpheLive on Sundays from 6pm to 10pm. Lusaso Ngcobo and Trevor Sineke from the hip-hop group Dream Team will join Luyanda Nkambule on Saturday Grove, airing from 1pm to 4pm on Saturdays.

    "We are very excited about the new season. What is even more significant this year is the fact that we are launching it just as we have turned 18 years old. It was, therefore, important that we structure our on-air offering in a manner that reflects the growing brand that Gagasi FM is. We promise our audience that the new shows and those that are coming back will deliver a quality listening experience for them," says Head of Audience Experience, Alex Mthiyane.

    The full Gagasi FM new line-up is as follows:

    Gagasi FM new line-up announced

    Gagasi FM would like to thank all outgoing presenters for their service and contribution to the station, wishing them well in their future endeavours.

    There will be a series of roadshows and activations across KZN in the coming weeks as part of taking the new shows to listeners. Full details around this will be shared in due course, stay tuned to Gagasi FM and follow the station on its digital platforms.

    Facebook: GagasiWorld | Twitter: @GagasiFM | Instagram: @gagasifm

    Gagasi FM
    Gagasi FM is the number one commercial radio station in KwaZulu Natal to reach the black urban and peri-urban black youth.

