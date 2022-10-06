Futureproof your e-learning for 2024 and beyond

There’s no denying that people are flocking to online courses and videos to learn new skills and find valuable information. Employees expect their organisations to have robust online learning platforms to upskill, reskill, and become better at performing their roles. While e-learning used to be a nice-to-have, it has become a must-have as employees expect their organisations to have a space to gain knowledge and real-life solutions for their challenges in the workplace. They’re also using e-learning to stay compliant and updated on new processes and information about their organisation, their roles, and the industry in which they operate.

Research proves that organisations, around the world, use e-learning to level up their employees, grow powerful leaders, and transform their workforce into a force for good that drives their business toward its goals.

“With all the exciting and increased demands business leaders and HR professionals expect from e-learning, our clients are expecting their e-learning to make a real impact on their bottom line,” said Michael Gullan, CEO of an e-learning consultancy that provides high-impact, strategy and e-learning solutions to organisations in Southern Africa. Gullan shares his predicted top 10 trends to look out for in e-learning in 2024.

1. Strategic use of artificial intelligence (AI)

AI is changing how people work and learn and is also an excellent tool for creating better learning experiences. AI can also be used to provide quick answers to employee’s questions with chatbots.

2. Virtual meets augmented reality (VR/AR)

With VR, employees can immerse themselves in realistic virtual environments, enhancing their engagement, retention, and application of information. AR overlays digital information in the real world, allowing employees to interact with virtual objects in a physical setting. For example, employees who need to learn how to change a car battery can now visualise and interact with 3D models of the engine in real time directly from their devices.

3. Continuous learning never ends

The world is changing, and it is so fast. Technologies, industries, and how people work also evolve rapidly, making it crucial for employees to continually update their skills and knowledge. In 2024, organisations will prioritise continuous learning to keep their employees relevant, productive, adaptable, and ready for new opportunities.

4. Micro, nano, and just-in-time-learning

Nano-learning, which delivers content in short, targeted, and relevant learning moments that are easy to digest and understand, will come to the fore in 2024. It empowers employees to access information quickly and conveniently when they need it. This is especially relevant in fast-paced industries where knowledge is constantly updated.

5. Gamification will level up

Game elements, such as challenges, rewards, competitions, and notifications, will become the gold standard in e-learning for its powerful ability to make learning fun, memorable, and engaging. Gamified learning also increases motivation, encourages participation, and improves retention and application

6. Employee wellness

Employee well-being training will be a priority for many organisations as employees face increased challenges and stress. E-learning can provide knowledge, tools, and skills to develop resilience, manage stress, and improve well-being. Happy, healthy employees are more productive and engaged, so we will see more mindfulness, self-care, work-life balance, and stress management courses featured in corporate e-learning in 2024.

7. Learning on the go

Mobile learning allows employees to access their courses anytime and anywhere. They also want to listen to their learning material while on the move, which means we will see the rise of learning material available in audio formats as a complementary format to other rich media all of which must seamlessly switch between devices.

8. Outsourced e-learning content

With the increased demand for strategic, impactful, high-quality, engaging, and targeted e-learning, organisations are opting to outsource their e-learning content to specialised consultants. This way organisations get the best out of professionals who deeply understand the science of adult learning, instructional design, and technology. It also provides access to diverse perspectives and fresh ideas, resulting in engaging and effective e-learning experiences for learners.

9. Learning experience platforms

Learning experience platforms provide employees with personalised, interactive, and engaging learning experiences. It incorporates a range of rich media, AI, gamification, and granular data analytics that empowers organisations to measure employee performance and optimise their e-learning programmes.

10. Blending traditional and e-learning

As technology advances, e-learning professionals are combining the best classroom instruction with the flexibility of online learning. This caters to different learning styles and enables employees to access learning content anytime, anywhere, while incorporating collaborative activities and face-to-face interactions when necessary.

“Skills, knowledge, and performance gaps significantly impact businesses' ability to achieve their goals,” concluded Gullan. “Organisations that embrace a growth mindset and keep up with where learning and development are going will have the edge over their competitors with an empowered high-performing team.”

E-learning in 2024 holds exciting opportunities for both learners and organisations. AI and VR can enhance learning experiences while. Organisations prioritising personalised learning, continuous skill updates, nano-learning, and gamification will be ready for the future. Lastly, well-being should be a focus to nurture resilience and stress management. Mobile and audio learning that caters to on-the-go lifestyles is key, as is finding the right learning experience platforms for your needs now and in the future.