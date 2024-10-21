Fair Cape Dairies partners with SA Harvest to combat hunger, food waste

Fair Cape Dairies has announced SA Harvest as their exclusive beneficiary for donations of short-dated products, solidifying their commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Image supplied

This partnership is an extension of Fair Cape’s sustainability pillars, which focus on three main areas: animal welfare, social welfare, and environmental welfare.

The partnership was officially announced at a World Food Day celebration with 120 children from three ECDs supported by SA Harvest and its beneficiary organisation, Projects 4 People, in Dunoon, close to Fair Cape’s factory.

World Food Day 2024 also coincided with SA Harvest’s fifth anniversary and its celebration of 76 million meals delivered and 19 million kilograms of food rescued.

Fair Cape’s approach to sustainability emphasises sustainable agriculture, protecting natural resources, and minimising its carbon footprint. By aligning with SA Harvest, whose mission is to end hunger through food rescue and systemic interventions, Fair Cape ensures that no good food is wasted, and that their products, rich in protein, calcium, and essential fats, reach food-vulnerable communities across Cape Town.

Mutual goals of transparency, accountability, and nutrition

Both Fair Cape and SA Harvest share key areas of focus, including transparency, accountability, and equitable distribution of food to vetted beneficiary organisations. This partnership helps prevent food waste for the benefit of the planet, while providing nutritious products to those who need them most, particularly children.

Daniel Serman, trustee of the Fair Cape Cares Foundation, says, “Fair Cape’s core value is To Do the Right Thing. We are deeply committed to our pillars of sustainability, and through our partnership with SA Harvest, we are proud to ensure that our nutritious dairy products not only avoid waste, but also support the wellbeing of communities in need. Our focus on sustainable agriculture and social welfare aligns perfectly with SA Harvest's mission, and we look forward to continuing to make a positive impact together.”

Ozzy Nel, COO of SA Harvest, adds, “This partnership with Fair Cape Dairies is a testament to the power of collaboration in tackling food waste and food insecurity. We are thrilled that Fair Cape has chosen SA Harvest as their exclusive beneficiary for short-dated products, ensuring that their delicious, high-quality, nutritious dairy products reach the people who need them most while helping to protect the planet.”

A growing impact

Fair Cape first began donating products to SA Harvest in 2021, with a contribution of just over 3,000kg. This increased to more than 9,000kg in 2022, and in 2024, the partnership has seen over 26,000kg of nutritious dairy products and treats donated to SA Harvest’s beneficiary organisations that provide meals for children.

Fair Cape Dairies and SA Harvest look forward to continuing this vital collaboration, working together to ensure that no good food is wasted, and that nutritious, life-enhancing dairy products reach those who need them the most.