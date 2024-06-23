Ericsson VP on 5G's transformative potential for SA

In an exclusive interview with Bizcommunity, Todd Ashton, vice president and Head of South and East Africa at Ericsson MEA, shared his insights on the transformative potential of 5G technology for South Africa's economy. His explanation of the impact of 5G across multiple sectors is focused on the technology’s "potential to revolutionise South Africa's economic sectors by enhancing efficiency, productivity, and innovation."

Todd Ashton, VP and head of South and East Africa at Ericsson MEA

Ashton drew on a familiar example of 5G initially enabling precision farming in agriculture and its role in optimising supply chains in manufacturing, eventually leading to fully autonomous operations.

In the services sector, he envisions "enhanced mobile services, telemedicine, remote learning, and digital financial services" expanding access to essential services.

“As 5G becomes more widespread, its integration with AI and other advanced technologies will further transform these sectors, driving sustainable growth and economic development in South Africa."

Despite all of these transformative factors, 5G is at risk of widening the digital divide as the technology is limited to premium applications and still represents an expensive capex undertaking for network providers.

“Technology providers, including Ericsson, are taking several steps to ensure that 5G deployment bridges rather than widens the digital divide in South Africa," he explains.

"Collaboration with local governments and regulators is also essential. By securing affordable spectrum licenses and creating favourable regulatory environments, providers encourage investment in underserved areas."

New opportunities and jobs

There is some optimism about the economic opportunities 5G will create, even after the first wave rollout fell short of the desired initial impact.

"While 5G's full potential is still emerging, it offers significant business opportunities and job prospects in South Africa."

Ashton points to the rise of new roles in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, and entertainment, as well as the job creation potential of 5G infrastructure expansion itself.

While acknowledging the financial challenges of large-scale 5G deployment, Ashton stresses the importance of collaboration.

Of course, this comes from the perspective of an equipment seller, but the public sector budget is seen as an investment in the future of the economy.

"Such large-scaled expansions require the collaboration of the entire eco-system including the private and public sectors."

Ericsson, he argues, is using a three-point plan to reduce costs and accelerate deployment.

1. “Every radio sold by Ericsson since 2016 is software upgradeable to 5G.”

2. “We have focused heavily on breaking the energy curve.”

3. “We have designed radios to reduce the cost of deployment and operation by leveraging automation and remote management."

Beyond speed and connectivity

According to Ericsson, 5G offers more than just faster speeds. "Beyond improved speed and connectivity, consumers will benefit significantly from enhanced reliability and lower latency, which are crucial for applications such as online gaming and virtual reality."

Ashton envisions 5G transforming everyday life through augmented reality, smart homes, alongside the improved service delivery in critical sectors like healthcare and education.

There are, however, challenges in the regulatory landscape but Ashton remains optimistic about the future.

"By streamlining regulations and ensuring a collaborative approach between the government and industry stakeholders, South Africa can effectively advance its 5G rollout and bridge the digital divide."

Ashton says that despite these challenges and inconsistencies in the DCDT ministry, Ericsson is dedicated to driving 5G innovation and sustainability in South Africa.

"Through initiatives like the Africa in Motion campaign, Ericsson fosters awareness and knowledge-sharing on sustainability best practices within the telecommunications industry."