Icasa to open up 5G spectrum for dynamic use

Icasa is talking a big step in enabling 5G innovation with DSA

DSA is a big shift from traditional static spectrum allocation. Unlike fixed frequency assignments, DSA enables real-time sharing of radio frequency spectrum.

Multiple users can access the same spectrum dynamically based on their needs and the availability of the spectrum.

By allowing unused spectrum to be used by other users, DSA promotes efficient spectrum utilisation.

It also plays a crucial role in ensuring Quality of Service (QoS) in networks, providing users with the necessary resources for seamless network access and application usage.

To facilitate the implementation of DSA, the regulator is creating a sandbox – a controlled environment for testing and experimenting with DSA technologies and services.

Innovators and service providers will be able to trial new applications and business models without the burden of full regulatory compliance.

This approach is expected to stimulate innovation and accelerate the adoption of DSA across South Africa.

Comprehensive database

Icasa is inviting stakeholders to submit technical information on systems currently operating in the 3,800 to 4,200MHz and 5,925 to 6,425MHz bands.

This data will help build a comprehensive database of existing systems and ensure that the rollout of DSA does not disrupt their operation.

The regulator is hopeful that DSA will lead to the emergence of new services and applications, as well as increased competition in the market.

For consumers, DSA promises faster internet speeds, improved coverage, and more affordable services.

Icasa is currently compiling data on systems operating within the relevant frequency bands.

The regulator will then develop a draft regulatory sandbox for public consultation. The gradual implementation of DSA will be closely monitored, with adjustments made as needed.

Submissions should be made no later than 16h30 on Friday, 03 July 2024, and all non-confidential written representations will be made available at a fee from 5 July 2024.