Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Irvine PartnersHuman8RocketseedDomains.co.zaBluegrass DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Telecoms & Networks News South Africa

Icasa to open up 5G spectrum for dynamic use

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
23 Jun 2024
23 Jun 2024
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has unveiled ambitious plans in a recent Government Gazette to implement dynamic spectrum access (DSA) and opportunistic spectrum management in two critical 5G frequency bands: 3,800 to 4,200 MHz and 5,925 to 6,425 MHz. This is expected to revolutionise spectrum usage in the country, allowing for more efficient and flexible allocation of this valuable resource.
Icasa is talking a big step in enabling 5G innovation with DSA
Icasa is talking a big step in enabling 5G innovation with DSA

DSA is a big shift from traditional static spectrum allocation. Unlike fixed frequency assignments, DSA enables real-time sharing of radio frequency spectrum.

Multiple users can access the same spectrum dynamically based on their needs and the availability of the spectrum.

By allowing unused spectrum to be used by other users, DSA promotes efficient spectrum utilisation.

Minister Mondli Gungubele delivered an opening keynote at Africa Tech Week.
DCDT overhauls radio frequency spectrum policy

  31 May 2024

It also plays a crucial role in ensuring Quality of Service (QoS) in networks, providing users with the necessary resources for seamless network access and application usage.

To facilitate the implementation of DSA, the regulator is creating a sandbox – a controlled environment for testing and experimenting with DSA technologies and services.

Innovators and service providers will be able to trial new applications and business models without the burden of full regulatory compliance.
This approach is expected to stimulate innovation and accelerate the adoption of DSA across South Africa.

Comprehensive database

Icasa is inviting stakeholders to submit technical information on systems currently operating in the 3,800 to 4,200MHz and 5,925 to 6,425MHz bands.

This data will help build a comprehensive database of existing systems and ensure that the rollout of DSA does not disrupt their operation.

The regulator is hopeful that DSA will lead to the emergence of new services and applications, as well as increased competition in the market.

For consumers, DSA promises faster internet speeds, improved coverage, and more affordable services.

Icasa is currently compiling data on systems operating within the relevant frequency bands.

The regulator will then develop a draft regulatory sandbox for public consultation. The gradual implementation of DSA will be closely monitored, with adjustments made as needed.

Submissions should be made no later than 16h30 on Friday, 03 July 2024, and all non-confidential written representations will be made available at a fee from 5 July 2024.

Read more: ICASA, spectrum, Government Gazette, 5G, Lindsey Schutters
Share this article
NextOptions

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

Related

Sanedi project manager Ashanti Mbanga
#YouthMonth: Ashanti Mbanga is empowering SA for a sustainable energy future
 2 days
The US could spark a new age of nuclear energy development
New US nuclear energy bill could spark SMR boom
 3 days
Careerbox is the starting point for many call centre careers in the local CCI base of operations in uMhlanga.
BPO industry report says Africa is becoming global CXM hub
 3 days
The Competition Commission has sent a powerful message to the inverter market.
Victron Energy fined R14m for anti-competitive practices
 3 days
Aerial view of Virginia Gas Project Phase 1
Clock is ticking on Renergen helium production as stock tumbles
 19 Jun 2024
Coega SEZ is driven by a commitment to creating opportunities for the youth in nearby communities.
#YouthMonth: Human capital is the beating heart of Coega
 18 Jun 2024
The construction mafia is costing the country billions. Source: Shivendu Shukla/Unsplash
Cape Town construction mafia costs billions, report finds
 18 Jun 2024
Microsoft is leading the discussion about responsible AI deployment in Africa.
New AI for Africa report suggests a 'just transition' in the workplace
 14 Jun 2024
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz