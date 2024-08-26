Electra Mining Africa to unveil innovative new products, technologies and services

Electra Mining Africa is a recognised highlight on the mining and industrial events calendar. Local and international companies are gearing up to take advantage of the opportunity to meet face-to-face with thought leaders and decision-makers in their specific industries and are preparing to launch their new products, innovations, technological advancements and services at this year’s show.

Taking place at the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg, from 2-6 September, Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power and transport trade exhibition in Southern Africa. The show provides companies with an excellent platform to launch their new products into the market and provides visitors with the opportunity to engage with new products and see numerous live demonstrations during the event.

Independent Power Producer SolarAfrica will launch its suite of virtual power solutions for factories and mines at this year’s Electra Mining Africa. Full details about the solutions will be revealed as an Electra Mining exclusive before being launched publicly to the rest of South Africa’s commercial and industrial sectors after the show. SolarAfrica’s virtual suite of solutions addresses the need in the commercial, industrial and mining sectors to mitigate increasing electricity tariffs and manage local and international pressures to reduce their carbon footprint. SolarAfrica provides businesses with the opportunity to upgrade from traditional power to the new virtual solutions suite. Electra Mining visitors will have direct access to SolarAfrica’s energy experts on-stand to discuss the company’s solutions in more detail. The solutions are ideal for mining and manufacturing operations that have limited space for solar and batteries or face dusty operating sites or localised crime.

Supplier of flame and gas detection equipment Trigas will launch the TWTG Neon product range of wireless, battery-powered Internet-of-things sensors designed to enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial operations. The Neon Vibration Sensor monitors vibrations in machinery for predictive maintenance; identifies issues like imbalance, misalignment, or wear before failure; communicates wirelessly and integrates with existing systems for real-time data analysis. The Neon Temperature Sensor measures temperature in industrial environments; ensures equipment operates within safe parameters; prevents overheating and ensures optimal performance. The Neon Valve Sensor tracks the position of valves, confirming if they are open or closed; essential for maintaining process control and safety in industries like oil and gas. The Neon Contact Sensor detects changes in contact status making it ideal for monitoring doors or hatches, ensuring they are securely closed or properly opened. The product range is designed to improve maintenance, safety, and operational efficiency.

SkyJacks, a division of Waco Africa, will be introducing the all-new S Series Scissor Lift into the market, as well as launching the new JCPT2212DC electric 22m self-propelled scissor lifts. SkyJacks will also be displaying the DINGLi AMWP11-5-1300 vertical lift and will be launching the FARESIN Telehandler Range, the Classic 1740 diesel 17m, 4 tonne telehandler and the 6.26 classic diesel telehandler at the show. They will also be showcasing the new DINGLi BA44RT articulating diesel 44m self-propelled- Boom lift and the DINGLi BA11NE electric 11m articulating boom lift. Boom lifts allow people to safely access high, hard-to-reach, work areas.

MineARC Systems, the leader in controlled environments and safety technology, will unveil and showcase the innovative features of the Lamp Room at Electra Mining Africa. The MineARC Lamp Room provides storage, maintenance and allocation of mining PPE in a simple and easy solution. Combined with the functionality of a traditional lamp room, this allocation hub is an innovative solution for asset protection and distribution from one central point on site. MineARC’s Smart Lockers, also debuting at the show, is a cutting-edge modular asset management system designed to seamlessly integrate into the MineARC Lamp Room or to be used as a standalone product. These lockers offer a dynamic and comprehensive solution for secure storage, active charging, and management of MineARC’s suite of ancillary products. Visitors of Electra Mining can expect live demonstrations as they walk through the MineARC Lamp Room and explore its compatibility with MineARC’s broader range of safety technologies.

Engineering company, DOK-ING, is set to showcase an innovative electric robotic NRE fleet at Electra Mining Africa. The new robotic systems were specially designed for the extraction of platinum and gold in South Africa, the world's largest producer of platinum. The NRE Dozer, NRE Drill Rig, and NRE Support Rig will all be exhibited at DOK-ING’s stand offering visitors an opportunity to witness these robotic systems up close. The NRE Fleet includes a range of versatile equipment specifically tailored for narrow reef environments, operating in underground spaces with heights between 90 and 170 cm. The NRE Dozer, featuring an ultra-low profile and remote control capabilities, is designed for use in stopping widths starting from 0.9 meters and can operate on reef inclinations up to 25°. The NRE Drill Rig is engineered for precise panel drilling in preparation for blasting, while the NRE Support Rig is designed to install self-drilling roof bolts (SDRs) in narrow reef stopes. This fleet enables safe exploitation of narrow reef layers by allowing each machine to perform its specific task in sequence, operated remotely to ensure worker safety.

In addition to the hundreds of product launches planned to take place during Electra Mining Africa 2024, exhibitors will also feature live demonstrations on their stands to showcase their products and services, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to interact with all the equipment first-hand. Crane operators from Concord Access Solutions will be at the company’s stand operating machines from Genie and cranes from Terex as well as Concord light towers for visitors to see.

Axflow AQS Liquid Transfer will feature live demonstrations of the Sandpiper EvolutionX and Versamatic AODD Pumps at Electra Mining Africa, to focus on the pump's ultra-fast service time and ease of maintenance. Visitors will also be able to see demonstrations of the Graco Open Gear Spray Lubrication System’s performance through a modular display featuring the pump and spray kits, as well as the Electric Operated Double Diaphragm (EODD) Pumps for applications where compressed air is not an option.

Leaders in cutting-edge scaffolding solutions, Layher South Africa will offer visitors an exclusive virtual experience using the company’s newly launched VR goggles. The demonstration will explore the Layher state-of-the-art scaffolding systems through immersive virtual reality and give visitors a firsthand virtual experience of how scaffolding solutions perform in various industries.

Magni SA will provide demonstrations of the Magni Heavy Duty Telehandler HTH24.11 with a Tyre handler cylinder handler and attachments. The company will also display the Magni 24-hour standby field service response vehicle – fully equipped including remote diagnostic for fault finding and troubleshooting anywhere in the world. Visitors to the company’s stand will also be able to see a Hologram of Magni SA’s new TH7.10 Mine spec Telehandler.

These are just a few examples of what visitors can expect to see at this year’s Electra Mining Africa.

Biggest show in its history

“We’re really excited that this year’s Electra Mining Africa is the biggest show in its history,” says Charlene Hefer, Portfolio Director at Specialised Exhibitions a division of Montgomery Group, and organisers of the show. “It means more top brands, more new products and innovations, more live demonstrations, and more technical specialists to talk to throughout the five days of the show. There will be over 950 exhibitors located across 6 exhibition halls and extensive outside exhibit areas.”

Since 1972, Electra Mining Africa has been the go-to destination for the industrial and mining industry to source new products and services, learn about new trends, and build new relationships with other industry professionals. It’s where buyers and sellers come together to connect and do business.

In addition to the exhibits, over 40 seminars will be taking place in the SAIMechE-hosted Seminar Theatre. Industry specialists will be sharing their expertise on topics aligned with the show’s theme days, mainly centred around sustainability and innovation, skills advancement trends, occupational health and safety which incorporates the lifting industry, the latest technologies, and local manufacturing

The Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM) will be hosting a Mine Planning and Design Colloquium alongside the show; The Lifting Equipment Engineering Association of SA (LEEASA) will be hosting a conference; and Women in Mining South Africa (WiMSA) will be hosting a half-day women in mining workshop.

For further information about what to expect at Electra Mining Africa 2024 and for online registration, visit www.electramining.co.za.



