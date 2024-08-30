Industry specialists to share expertise at Electra Mining Africa seminars

Industry specialists from across the mining and industrial sectors of the economy will deliver a programme of highly informative free-to-attend seminars at Electra Mining Africa, taking place at the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg from 2-6 September.

Hosted by the South African Institute of Mechanical Engineering (SAIMechE), seminars will take place in Hall 9 on each day of the trade exhibition. Experts will talk on topics aligned with the show’s theme days, mainly centered around sustainability and innovation, skills advancement trends, occupational health and safety which incorporates the lifting industry, latest technologies, and local manufacturing.

Power solutions for the mining and industrial sectors will be one of the main topics for the seminars, providing innovative new solutions to meet industry’s energy requirements. Head of Commercial at SolarAfrica, Brandon Horn, will be talking on ‘Creating a Sustainable Future for Business with Solar, Battery and Wheeling.’ Horn will elaborate on how on-site solar has evolved substantially to offer sustainable carbon reduction and cost savings to businesses. By adding battery storage, business owners can augment their solar to perform beyond its tried and trusted daytime capabilities. The decentralisation of power generation has also bolstered South Africa’s renewable energy transformation, with wheeling projects coming online to connect businesses with solar farms and other utility-scale projects.

Also in industry power solutions, business development consultant for WEG Africa, Bernard Mitton will present on the ‘Sustainable Future for Hybrid Power Systems – the balance between capital investments and operational costs.’ The current market demands a power system with a high level of redundancy and improved power system efficiencies. This results in a demand for hybrid solutions, combining various technologies, such as wind, PV, BESS, GAS generators and steam turbines into a unique hybrid power solution with a balance between capital investments and operations cost.

Craig Rapson, global business developmentdDirector for Danfoss South Africa will discuss ‘How Mines Can Minimise Investment to Support the Long-Term Drive to Net Zero.’ Changing the way to deliver energy to the mines will be pivotal in reaching their decarbonisation goals and will take major investments to transition large scale to alternatives such as solar PV, wind, electrolysers and energy storage systems in the long term. Rapson will focus on what can be achieved with minimum investment now in the short term, to support the long-term goal to Net Zero.

New advances for the copper mining and lithium extraction will be showcased at the free-to-attend seminars. Head of Sales at NextOre, Rod Tayler will share ‘Strategies Required for Implementing Successful Bulk Ore Sorting and Scanning’ – and how this pioneering technology is poised to change copper mining forever. The presentation will include a case study that validates this technology.

‘Cutting-edge Technologies for the Direct Extraction of Lithium’ will be highlighted in a talk by Commercial Director for Axionit, Maxim Irishkin. The presentation will showcase advanced technologies offering a more sustainable and cost-effective way to produce lithium product. It will also highlight case studies that demonstrate successful projects implementation.

Helping industry get to grips with existing environmental legislation and understanding the impact of the introduction of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme for responsible lubricants, MD of Flexilube, Irene von Knoblauch-Dreyer will speak on ‘Responsible Lubricants.’ Von Knoblauch-Dreyer will give an overview of the used lubricating oil industry, the implications of EPR for end-users, and will discuss the immense benefits of true recycling to both the economy and environment which can lead to real sustainability within the South African lubricants industry.

Need for continuous professional development to stay up to date

With the continuous technological developments in the mining, manufacturing and industrial markets there is recognition of the need for skilled personnel to operate and maintain advanced industrial applications. Companies are looking to invest in training programs to address skills shortages and ensure that their workforce can effectively use the latest technologies.

In line with this, CEO of the Artisan Training Institute (ATI), Dr Sean Douglas Jones will talk on ‘The Future trends in Engineering Training for South Africa and the African continent.’ His talk will take you through various topical issues such as global conflicts and the energy crisis; limited formal employment opportunities; poor basic education; policy uncertainty and policy/institutional voids; bias towards university education and rapid technology advancements.

In the ever-evolving landscape of engineering, continuous professional development is crucial to maintaining cutting-edge expertise and competitive advantage. Training and Marketing Coordinator Lee-Anne Kylander and CAD Application Manager Werner Theron of Chempute, will explore ‘Empowering Engineers: Refining Expertise Through Specialised SAIMechE Training’. The session will delve into the available courses and benefits of attending Chempute’s specialised training programs and showcasing their alignment with industry needs.

Safety and security on the mines

The Introduction of legal regulations on the Track and Trace of explosives in South Africa aims to monitor and control the movement of explosives, ensuring their proper handling, storage, and disposal. These regulations play a crucial role in preventing illegal activities, enhancing security measures, and mitigating risks associated with the use of explosives. In addition, by requiring manufacturers, distributors, and end users to implement track and trace solutions, South Africa can establish a comprehensive system that tracks the entire life cycle of explosives. This presents a significant challenge to manufacturers, distributors, and end users of civil explosives. Head of sales and marketing at Dresden Informatik and TTE Europe Team, Marc Olbort, will highlight each target groups typical problems, describe how they can be overcome, and the lessons that can be learned from European users and manufacturers who faced this task a decade ago.

Ensuring the safety of workers in the mining industry is a critical and complex challenge. CEO of Epic Blue, Michael Illsbroux will introduce ‘Guardian, the Advanced Lone Worker Safety Solution’ with cutting-edge indoor and underground positioning technology designed to enhance worker and site safety. This presentation will highlight the transformative impact of Guardian's innovative capabilities on mining operations.

These represent just a few of the over forty seminars that will be taking place during the show.

Visitors to Electra Mining Africa 2024 will get to see all the latest cutting-edge technology and new products on display and meet hundreds of exhibitors across the areas of mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power and transport all in one place. This year’s event is the biggest show in its history, with over 950 exhibitors located across six exhibition halls and extensive outside exhibit areas.

“Electra Mining Africa has built its reputation as a platform for trade; the place where buyers and sellers meet to do business,” says Gary Corin, managing director of Specialised Exhibitions. “It’s a massive trade event taking place over five days, contributing to the stimulation of trade in the industrial, manufacturing and mining sectors of the South African economy.”

For further information about what to expect at Electra Mining Africa 2024 and for online registration, visit www.electramining.co.za



