Electra Mining Africa celebrates women-owned business and thought leaders

Competent women business leaders are breaking barriers and transforming the role of women in the local mining and industrial sectors, while inspiring a future generation to follow in their footsteps. Many women-owned businesses and female business leaders will be participating at this year’s Electra Mining Africa, Southern Africa’s largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power and transport trade exhibition.

Taking place at the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg, from 2-6 September, every day of the exhibition will be themed, with Day 2 focussed on celebrating women in industry and skills advancement trends.

Supporting this theme, Women in Mining South Africa (WiMSA) continues its unwavering support for Electra Mining Africa by hosting a memorable Women in Mining Workshop at the show on 3 September. The focus will be on empowering women in mining as a catalyst for inclusive growth, innovation and career advancement. WiMSA provides a forum that supports and guides women’s personal growth, and leadership and career development in the South African mining industry.

Electra Mining Africa will showcase women thought leaders at the free-to-attend seminars presented throughout the event. The seminars are hosted by the South African Institution of Mechanical Engineering (SAIMechE) and list many influential and successful women industry leaders among the speakers.

MD of Flexilube, Irene von Knoblauch-Dreyer will present on the used lubricating oil industry and discuss the immense benefits of true recycling to both the economy and environment. Also on sustainability, the important topic of sustainability in the water sector will be tackled by sustainability and communication manager for the Wilo Group’s Sub-Saharan region, Christine Amira. Wilo in Africa focuses on addressing water access challenges and local pollution while extracting rare earth minerals through water stewardship efforts.

In the ever-evolving landscape of engineering, continuous professional development is crucial to maintaining cutting-edge expertise and competitive advantage. Training and marketing coordinator for Chempute Software, Lee-Anne Kylander will explore the pivotal role of specialised training offered by Chempute Software, which is accredited with the South African Institution of Mechanical Engineering (SAIMechE) in refining and enhancing the skills of engineers.

Engineering and management professional and director at centre of engineering excellence, Ramaesela Cillia Molomo-Mphephu will talk on the Evolution of the Mechanical Engineering Voluntary Association since its inception until today. The presentation will conclude with how the SAIMechE will continue to find relevance in the engineering profession.

MD of Polytech Africa, Astrid Straussner will provide an overview of Polytech Africa which provides world-class Mechatronics education and training to individuals and organisations across Africa. She will also discuss the importance of Mechatronics education within modern industrial automation.

Mechanical engineering lecturer at the Engineering Institute of Technology, Christabel Phiri will discuss technology’s role in skill development during her seminar at Electra Mining Africa.

The non-profit organisation Women in Mining Business South Africa (WiMBIZ) will be participating at Electra Mining Africa for the first time. WiMBIZ is a mentorship based organisation established to create a platform that unifies women entrepreneurs and professionals in the mining sector. The organisation aims to help women access opportunities across the mining value chain. WiMBIZ is excited to be hosting various events during the show.

Electra Mining Africa is recognised as a ‘5-in-1 Trade Show’ with its five incorporated shows Electra Mining Africa, Automation Expo, Elenex Africa, POWERex and Transport Expo. For the first time, the Local Southern African Manufacturing Expo will also be incorporated within the show.

For further information about what to expect at Electra Mining Africa 2024 and for online registration, visit www.electramining.co.za



