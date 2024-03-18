Energy & Mining Mining
    #WomensMonth: South African mining industry takes big step in fight against GBVF

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    4 Aug 2024
    Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources opened #WomensMonth by publishing new guidelines under the Mine Health and Safety Act (29/1996) in the Government Gazette. These guidelines are part of a broader initiative aimed at addressing Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) and other safety challenges that women face in the mining industry. The guidelines offer comprehensive strategies for the management of safety and security challenges specifically for women, ensuring that their working environment is not only safer but also more supportive.
    New guidelines for women safety in mining is a big step forward in the industry's fight against GBVF

    The new guidelines introduced by David Msiza, the chief inspector of mines, mandate the implementation of advanced surveillance systems within mining operations to monitor and report any incidents of harassment or violence.

    This proactive approach ensures timely intervention and support for affected individuals.

    Regular training sessions focused on gender sensitivity, workplace harassment, and safety protocols are also now compulsory.

    These programmes are aimed at educating all employees about the importance of a respectful and secure working environment, fostering a culture of awareness and prevention.

    Mines will also be required to establish support systems, including counselling services and hotlines, to assist women who experience violence or harassment.

    These resources provide crucial emotional and psychological support, helping victims to recover and continue their professional journey.

    Safer facilities for women

    The guidelines also address a long-standing need for safe, well-lit, and easily accessible facilities for women, including restrooms and changing areas.

    This infrastructure is essential to ensure the physical safety and comfort of female miners during their shifts.

    A zero-tolerance policy towards GBVF and any form of discrimination will now be strictly enforced.

    Mines must adopt clear policies and procedures to handle complaints and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable.

    These initiatives mark a significant milestone in the mining sector's journey towards gender equality and safety.

    By prioritising the well-being of female miners, the industry is not only enhancing its workforce's morale and productivity but also setting a precedent for other sectors to follow.

    The commitment to creating a safer working environment for women reflects the industry's broader efforts to modernise and adapt to the evolving societal norms and expectations.

    Effective rollout

    As these measures are implemented, continuous monitoring and evaluation will be crucial to ensure their effectiveness and sustainability.

    Msiza urges the mining industry to remain vigilant and responsive to the needs of its female workforce, fostering an environment where all employees can thrive without fear of violence or discrimination.

    With continued commitment and collaboration, these efforts will undoubtedly contribute to the broader goal of achieving gender equality and safety in the workplace.

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
