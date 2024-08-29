WomensMonth: Lufuno Maishe is lifting women in engineering

Women like Lufuno Maishe, hoisting project engineer at ABB South Africa, play a crucial role in advancing mine hoist technology, highlighting the importance of knowledge sharing and continuous learning in the engineering field. As the industry evolves, the contributions of female engineers will be critical in driving innovation and ensuring the safety and efficiency of mining operations worldwide. With her expertise in designing, programming, and commissioning mine hoists, Maishe brings a unique perspective to the engineering challenges and opportunities in this field.

As a woman engineer specializing in mine hoists, what unique skills or perspectives do you bring to this field?

I find that I excel in training and teaching, which makes it easy for me to transfer my knowledge and skills in mine hoist technology to graduates at ABB and during site visits to the mines.

This ability to educate others ensures that the expertise needed to operate and maintain these systems is passed on effectively.

You have experience working with both project and service teams. How have you bridged the gap of collaboration and knowledge sharing across different genders and roles?

During my services at mines, I've noticed a knowledge gap in operating winders. I often find students eager to learn, especially female students, and I enjoy taking them under my wing.

As a woman, I believe it’s easier to connect and explain concepts to them, which fosters a more inclusive and collaborative work environment.

Is a gender-inclusive perspective considered in the design and operation of mine hoists to maximise safety for all workers? Where is the industry falling short?

Hoists are designed with safety for everyone in mind, regardless of gender. However, the industry can do more to ensure that women feel equally represented and supported in mining roles, particularly in areas like mine hoist operation and maintenance.

Could you describe your career journey? Were there any challenges or opportunities you encountered as a woman in this field?

As a female engineer, you constantly need to prove that you can do the job, which can be challenging.

However, working with a supportive team has made it easier to overcome these challenges and execute my work effectively.

Have you had any female role models or mentors in engineering?

Unfortunately, I haven't had any female mentors in engineering. I believe I am part of the first generation of women in hoisting, a field that has traditionally been male dominated.

This makes my role even more important as I strive to set an example for future female engineers.

What are some of the most exciting innovations or advancements on the horizon for mine hoist technology?

At ABB, our R&D department is continuously improving mine hoists. As an engineer, I introduce these innovations to clients and implement them to ensure safer and more efficient hoists.

My role involves staying at the forefront of these advancements and making sure they are effectively deployed in the field.

Are there specific areas where you'd like to further enhance your expertise or make a greater impact in your field?

I’ll be attending a drives training in Germany through ABB in October 2024, which will further enhance my expertise.

Additionally, I aim to design and commission as many hoists as possible, not only to improve my own skills but also to transfer this knowledge to upcoming female engineers, helping to shape the future of this industry.