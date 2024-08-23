Local manufacturing to play a prominent role at Electra Mining Africa 2024

The local South African manufacturing sector is a pillar of the South African economy, with the potential to play a crucial role in the country’s economic growth and recovery. Electra Mining Africa provides an excellent platform to support local businesses in unlocking the potential of the local manufacturing sector.

This year’s Electra Mining Africa is the biggest show in its history and incorporates Automation Expo, Elenex Africa, POWERex and Transport Expo. This ‘5-in-1’ trade show experience provides an exciting showcase of new innovations and technologies, ground-breaking machinery, and cutting-edge products, systems, services and solutions. Local manufacturing will play a prominent role this year with the inclusion of the Local Southern African Manufacturing Expo within Electra Mining Africa. The exhibition is taking place from 2 to 6 September at the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

An international contingent of exhibitors will also be participating at Electra Mining Africa including companies from the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Turkey, Taiwan, India and China. Largely focussed on the South African market, there will be companies looking to set up supply channels, possible agencies and local offices.

New Products and Innovations Awards competition

In recognition of excellent local and international manufacturers, the South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC) has again partnered with Electra Mining Africa to run the New Products and Innovation Awards competition for 2024. The Awards are sought after by exhibiting companies as they draw additional visitors to the winners' stands and increase leads and sales. “People want to buy from winners,” says SACEEC CEO Eric Bruggeman. “Over time, we see the winning companies increase their turnover, and it's not only the local sales that increase but also exports into Africa and beyond,” says Bruggeman.

The awards focus on new product innovation and existing product innovation, with each having five different industry categories, and are further categorised into international and local companies.

“In the context of the competition, a new product innovation is the development of a new product that serves a need in the market or for a client, whereas an existing product innovation is when a product is enhanced and made superior to the previous model,” explains Bruggeman. To enter the competition both the new products and enhanced existing products must be new to Electra Mining Africa 2024. Judged by Bruggeman and another engineer, they will be looking for a company that has developed innovative products with a wow factor. The judges will also be judging the exhibitors' stand and how their representatives on the stand relate to the new product or innovation. “It’s important for us to see that the company is clearly invested in the new product or innovation,” says Bruggeman. The winners of the New Products and Innovation Awards will be announced to align with Innovation Day at Electra Mining Africa.

Local manufacturers showcase their latest offerings

Visitors to Electra Mining Africa will get to see the latest industry innovations with thousands of new products and technologies on show, and live demonstrations showcasing machinery and equipment in action. Many local manufacturers will be taking the opportunity to showcase their latest offerings. One example is DGC Africa which will be launching its new wear protection services through its strategic partnership with Enduraclad at the show. The services provide enhanced durability and longevity for industrial equipment, ensuring maximum efficiency and cost savings. DGC Africa will also exhibit its range of customised precast refractory shapes that enhance operations, improve efficiency and extend the lifespan of your equipment. The company will all also showcase its furnace inspection technologies, furnace rebuild projects, and specialised metals smelting services.

Phasecon Mining is looking forward to showcasing the significant advancements it’s made in Rotary Carbon Regeneration Kiln technology. The company’s new high-capacity retort tube dramatically increases throughput and reduces operating costs for carbon regeneration. The versatile unit can function as an incinerator, support oxidation processes, and perform standard carbon re-activation, all managed from a central control panel. Phasecon Mining has also developed a Mobile Plant, fully operational within an hour of arriving on-site, which it will launch at Electra Mining Africa.

TESK SA will be exhibiting the SMD stainless steel horizontal single-stage centrifugal pump that showcases a 304 steel close coupled pump with IE3 aluminium motor, launched earlier this year, along with several other pump ranges. The cutting-edge pump is designed for optimal efficiency and durability, making it ideal for a variety of applications. Participating together with TESK SA, Amandla Pumps Manufacturing will display their two renowned pump ranges; the Jenny J – Series and the Varkie S - Series for slurry/sludge handling and drainage, showcasing their reliability and robustness. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness a live demo of the Varkie S55, demonstrating its exceptional performance in managing solid materials. The interactive session will provide attendees with a hands-on understanding of the pump's capabilities and efficiency.

Another, local pump manufacturer, Afromix, will have the world's largest peristaltic pump on the stand for the duration of the Electra Mining Africa 2024. The pump footprint is approximately 3mx3mx3m and is being launched at the show. The AFX200 design follows the already proven AFX pump range with 2 compression rollers delivering one of the lowest power consumption rates of any peristaltic hose pump, being typically up to half the power consumption of traditional sliding shoe peristaltic hose pumps. Although a physically large pump with an equally large capital cost, the AFX200 pump will have the lowest cost per litre of fluid pumped of any peristaltic hose pump produced.

Local manufacturer KLINGER will announce the addition of KLINGER Thermal Insulation to its comprehensive range of products and services at Electra Mining Africa. This strategic expansion allows KLINGER to offer a true turnkey solution from a single source. The new division adds significant value by guaranteeing a safe and efficient working environment across diverse applications, including involve piping, processing, boilers, storage vessels, or safeguarding valuable valves, flanges, and other fittings.

Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power and transport trade exhibition in Southern Africa. It is the place where you can connect with suppliers, talk to technical specialists, meet professionals from your industry, and grow your network of contacts. The free-to-attend seminars are also geared to add value to your visit with industry speakers sharing their expertise on topics aligned with our theme days. Excellence will be recognised at the Forklift Driver competition organised by Lifting Africa and LEEASA. Judges will be looking for exceptional forklift driver skills, as competitors aim for the coveted title of Forklift Driver Champion 2024.

For further information about what to expect at Electra Mining Africa 2024 and for online registration, visit www.electramining.co.za.



