Economic Modelling Academy graduates 18 new economic modellers
In a landmark achievement for South Africa's economy and the future of policy and strategy-making, 18 professionals from the civic, public, and private sectors have successfully graduated from the Economic Modelling Academy's (EMA) inaugural Executive Course in Multisector Macroeconomic Modelling.
The course, delivered in partnership with the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) in Johannesburg, culminated in a graduation ceremony on 20 September 2024. This moment represents a significant milestone for the country's development, according to EMA’s academic director, Dr. Asghar Adelzadeh.
“We are counting on the current and next generation of economic modellers to help fulfil the post-apartheid promise,” Dr. Adelzadeh remarked. “Addressing South Africa’s challenges requires a new toolbox, and economic modelling is one of the essential tools that should be part of it.”
The Economic Modelling Academy aims to empower leaders with sophisticated modelling techniques that provide evidence-based insights, enabling them to design a better future. “Good data and informed policy decisions will help put South Africa – across all sectors – on a stronger path,” Dr. Adelzadeh added.
Guided by industry experts, including Dr. Adelzadeh, the graduates are now equipped with advanced skills to develop policy scenarios, forecast economic trends, and make data-driven decisions that can reshape the country’s trajectory.
One of the graduates, Ofentse Ntsane, reflected on the program: “I’ve gained a deeper understanding of capitalism’s key features, its sources of growth, and critical employment metrics. The course also broadened my perspective on the divide between mainstream and heterodox economic thought, particularly in relation to capitalism and the role of state policy in the economy.”
With these new skills, the graduates are prepared to tackle pressing issues in South Africa’s policy making landscape, including poverty, inequality, sustainable development, and skills planning. As Dr. Adelzadeh concluded, “These graduates are not only professionals; they are visionaries ready to lead South Africa into the future.”
