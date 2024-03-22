Dune: Part Two review: expansive, enigmatic and exceptional

Dune: Part Two has finally arrived, and it exceeds all expectations, delivering a cinematic marvel that stands as a worthy successor to 2021's Dune. Denis Villeneuve's direction brings Frank Herbert's intricate universe to life with breathtaking grandeur and emotional depth.

While Hollywood’s soft leading man, Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya deliver powerful performances, Javier Bardem's portrayal of the stoic Fremen leader, Stilgar, steals the spotlight. This sequel not only reintroduces beloved characters but also introduces captivating new additions that enrich the tapestry of the narrative.

Expanding upon the epic scale established in its predecessor, Dune: Part Two takes audiences on a mesmerising journey into a world that feels simultaneously familiar and alien. Hans Zimmer's haunting score enhances the immersive experience, while Villeneuve deftly navigates complex themes such as war, power and destiny.

Departing from the source material in some aspects, the film presents a fresh and engaging story that resonates with both newcomers and fans of the original work.

At its core, Dune: Part Two remains a gripping war narrative, delving into the complexities of politics, faith and identity. Paul Atreides' evolution from a sheltered nobleman to a formidable Fremen warrior is at the heart of the story. Zendaya's portrayal of Chani adds depth and urgency to their blossoming romance amidst the unforgiving desert landscape.

The film is as brilliantly cast as the first one, with everyone delivering stellar performances. Returning are the brilliant Rebecca Ferguson in the role of Lady Jessica, Paul’s mother and acolyte of the mystical all-female order, the Bene Gesserit; the beloved House Atreides weapons master Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin); and Baron Harkonnen’s nephew, the cruel Glossu Rabban (Dave Bautista).

Stellan Skarsgård plays the evil Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, and while his portrayal is great, he has limited screentime, with the film devoting more attention to his younger nephew (and heir), Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, played to perfection by Austin Butler. This is, in my opinion, the second-best performance of the film, next to Bardem’s Stilgar.

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen’s character is the perfect foil to Paul Atreides, formidable and infinitely more cruel. Charlotte Rampling returns as Gaius Helen Mohiam, a Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother and the Emperor's Truthsayer.

We finally get to see Shaddam IV, the Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe and head of House Corrino, portrayed by Christopher Walken. Other newcomers include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, a Bene Gesserit.

The film also delves deeper into the political intrigue surrounding House Atreides and the Imperium, as Princess Irulan Corrino covertly documents the unfolding events in her journal. On Arrakis, tensions rise as Paul, accompanied by Lady Jessica and their Fremen allies, confronts the oppressive Harkonnens while facing scepticism from some within the Fremen ranks, including Stilgar.

As the narrative unfolds, Dune: Part Two builds towards a gripping climax that will determine the fate of Arrakis and its inhabitants. Villeneuve's masterful direction and the stellar performances of the cast propel the story to a breathtaking conclusion, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting the next instalment in this epic saga.

With its stunning visuals, thematic depth, and runtime of two hours and 46 minutes (but feels so much shorter), Dune: Part Two solidifies itself as a modern cinematic masterpiece. As the saga continues to captivate audiences, the allure of the desert planet of Arrakis beckons, promising further adventures in this mesmerising universe.