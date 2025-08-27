Dentsu Performance marks 4 years of growth and innovation

Dentsu Performance is celebrating its fourth anniversary, marking a period of fast-paced growth, expanded services, and industry recognition since its launch.

Founded with a team of just over 60 digital specialists, the unit now numbers more than 70, having grown its remit and sharpened its offering in response to client needs and market shifts. What began as a small collective has developed into a performance-driven, technology-enabled practice that dentsu describes as “running at full speed” in the digital marketing space.

Over the past four years, Dentsu Performance has added a suite of new capabilities, including retail digital media, performance creative, AI-powered measurement and reporting, and generative SEO. The team also launched Salesnet, its proprietary digital private marketplace, and achieved Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner status, signalling its strengthening expertise in martech integration and data-driven solutions.

This expansion has been underpinned by a clear focus on client relationships. According to the agency, its growth has been powered not only by technical innovation but also by building trust with partners and cultivating a high-energy internal culture.

The results have not gone unnoticed. Dentsu Performance has collected accolades at the Loeries, Bookmarks, Assegai, and Pitcher Awards, underlining its ability to deliver creative and performance-led campaigns at scale.

Reflecting on the milestone, Sadiqah Levy, group performance director, said: “Four years in, and the momentum hasn’t slowed. From expanding our client portfolio to delivering standout results across the board, our growth has been powered by a team that’s as ambitious as it is collaborative. I’m proud of what we’ve built, and even more excited for what’s next.”

Looking ahead, the team says it will continue to accelerate, focusing on evolving its superpowers, investing in new capabilities, and scaling its partnerships.

The next chapter, according to Levy, is about maintaining that forward momentum: more learning, more innovation, and intentional growth.