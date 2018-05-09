Da Baby to headline inaugural Freedom Day Youth Celebration

The inaugural Freedom Day Youth Celebration ‘24 is set to captivate Johannesburg during the upcoming Freedom Day celebrations headlining international superstar, Da Baby. From 25-27 April, the three-day event will honour liberation, creativity, and community spirit, promising an immersive experience for attendees of all ages.

The festival's centerpiece is an innovative partnership with well-known fashion designer Sonwabile Ndamase, made possible through Vukani Fashions. This collaboration aims to support creative youth and foster the development of emerging talent through the launch of an inspired Mandela fashion line. Paying tribute to the iconic leader's legacy, the line represents a fusion of cultural heritage and contemporary expression, embodying the spirit of resilience and unity.

On 26 April, the day will be dedicated to SMME’s through the SMME Market Day, from 8am to 5pm, at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown. This marketplace will feature over 200 local vendors, offering a diverse array of fashion, culinary delights, and artisanal creations. Attendees will have the opportunity to support the entrepreneurial endeavors of South Africa's vibrant creative community.

"We are thrilled to announce the Freedom Day Youth Celebration ‘24 in collaboration with Sonwabile Ndamase," said Kaycee Kennedy of the event. "This festival represents a celebration of our rich cultural heritage and a platform for nurturing the next generation of creative talent."

Throughout the festival, attendees can participate in masterclasses exploring the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) on the creative sector. These sessions will offer valuable insights and practical guidance for aspiring artists and entrepreneurs navigating the evolving landscape of the industry.

The highlight of the festival will be a symbolic freedom walk, culminating in an electrifying concert headlining international multi-award-winning rapper Da Baby featuring performances by local musicians and artists. This celebration of unity and creativity will pay tribute to the enduring spirit of South Africa and the power of art to inspire positive change.

"As we commemorate Freedom Day, it is fitting to celebrate the legacy of Nelson Mandela and the values he stood for," added Kennedy, "Through this collaboration with Sonwabile Ndamase, we hope to inspire young people to harness their creative potential and drive positive change in their communities."

Tickets are available at TicketPro.