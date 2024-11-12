Crack the Code: Understanding — Use By, Sell By, and Best Before dates

Consumer goods labelling comes as an afterthought for many consumers, whose primary concern is to put food on the table. Almost a quarter of SA households do not have access to adequate food, according to the 2023 General Household Survey released by Statistics South Africa.

With the cost-of-living crisis still biting, the tendency for shoppers is to look for affordable alternatives, and rightly so.

As consumers increasingly opt for in-house brands to manage tighter budgets, understanding packaging details—such as Use By, Sell By, and Best Before dates—becomes essential for minimising food waste and making more informed, cost-effective shopping decisions.

Perishable items like dairy products or pre-made foods are particularly important for households. The "use by" date serves as a safety measure, indicating when the product is at its peak quality; consuming these items past this date can lead to health risks due to potential spoilage.

Mpudi Maubane, national PR, communications and sponsorships manager at the Spar group, emphasises the importance of consumer awareness, "Food labelling is a significant issue in South Africa, especially as the government encourages healthier eating habits to reduce the strain on the public-health system, which also aligns with Spar’s value of promoting nutrition for all.”

Understanding that the "sell by" date guides retailers on shelf life, not product safety, while the "best before" date indicates when quality may decline without necessarily posing harm, helps consumers make informed choices, contribute to a sustainable food system, and reduce food waste, which the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) estimates at 10 million tonnes annually in South Africa.

As one of South Africa's leading grocery retailers, the Spar group plays a crucial role in promoting proper product labelling and actively reducing food waste throughout its operations.

By adhering to stringent labelling practices, Spar ensures consumers are well-informed, helping them make responsible choices that minimise waste. Furthermore, Spar is a signatory to the SA Food Loss and Waste Voluntary Agreement, aligning its efforts with the UN's Sustainable Development Goal to halve global food waste by 2030.

In support of this agreement, the Spar group has partnered with several non-profit organisations dedicated to providing essential nutrition to communities in need. These collaborations are a testament to Spar's commitment to not only offering quality products but also empowering the communities it serves with sustainable solutions.

Through these partnerships, Spar ensures that excess food from stores and distribution centres is redirected to those who need it most.

This approach not only reduces food waste but also promotes better nutrition for vulnerable communities. More than just providing food, this initiative fosters dignity, respect, and self-sufficiency among those facing food insecurity.

“By taking the time to understand food labelling, consumers not only protect their health and stretch their budgets but also contribute to a more sustainable food system.

"Reducing food waste through smarter shopping habits and proper food storage will help ensure that South African households make the most of the food they purchase, while supporting national and global efforts to tackle food insecurity and promote responsible consumption," Maubane concludes.

Tips for consumers: