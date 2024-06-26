Courtyard by Marriott launches in Africa with Casablanca hotel

Courtyard by Marriott proudly has announced its expansion into Africa with the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Casablanca Downtown, Morocco, marking a significant milestone for the brand.

Source: Supplied

Situated in the heart of Casablanca’s new business district on Abdelmoumen Avenue and conveniently located just 25 minutes from Mohammed V Airport, this hotel is poised to become the premier destination for both business and leisure travellers.

Including 109 stylishly designed guest rooms, family rooms and expansive suites with private terraces. Each room features a contemporary design, soothing lighting, and a calming colour palette, complemented by the latest technology to ensure a seamless stay for all guests.

A variety of dining experiences

The hotel's signature restaurant and bar offer a diverse and seasonal menu, all within the chic, high-ceilinged lobby area. For a unique dining experience, the eighth-floor rooftop restaurant presents a breathtaking 360-degree panoramic view of Casablanca’s skyline, alongside a selection of tapas-style light bites.

The hotel’s rooftop also houses an inviting pool and a well-equipped gym, providing guests with relaxation and recreation options amidst stunning city views.

Designed with business travellers in mind, Courtyard by Marriott Casablanca Downtown features a state-of-the-art conference room spanning over 220 square meters, fully equipped with the latest technology to facilitate successful meetings and events.