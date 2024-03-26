Cape Union Mart to open in Langebaan Laguna Mall

Outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers in Langebaan and surrounding areas have something exciting to look forward to as Cape Union Mart announces the grand opening of its latest store in Langebaan Laguna Mall on 28 March 2024. This exciting expansion marks a significant milestone for the renowned brand and reinforces its commitment to providing outdoor enthusiasts with quality gear and exceptional customer experiences.

Situated within Langebaan’s vibrant Laguna Mall, the new Cape Union Mart store aims to cater to the growing demand for outdoor gear and adventure essentials in the area and promises to be a haven for adventure seekers, offering an extensive range of outdoor apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories.

From hiking and camping essentials to travel gear and casual wear, customers will find everything they need to embark on their next outdoor adventure.

During the grand opening, customers can look forward to exciting activities, exclusive promotions, special giveaways, and prizes throughout the day.

"We are excited to bring Cape Union Mart to Laguna Mall and introduce our extensive range of outdoor products to the local community," said Mike Elliott, CEO of Cape Union Mart.

"Our new store is designed to inspire and equip outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. We invite and look forward to welcoming customers to experience the Cape Union Mart difference. Whether you're an experienced adventurer or new to outdoor exploration, there's something for everyone at Cape Union Mart."