Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MpactBidvest MobilityLGGfK – An NIQ CompanyBataHeineken BeveragesScan DisplayAsk AfrikaIrvine PartnersBurger KingQuickEasy SoftwareMegaVision MediaBroad MediaRand ShowBluegrass DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ongama Mtimka ,Coalitions ,MK Party, ANC, RISE and More Part 2

Ongama Mtimka ,Coalitions ,MK Party, ANC, RISE and More Part 2

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Cape Union Mart to open in Langebaan Laguna Mall

    26 Mar 2024
    26 Mar 2024
    Outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers in Langebaan and surrounding areas have something exciting to look forward to as Cape Union Mart announces the grand opening of its latest store in Langebaan Laguna Mall on 28 March 2024. This exciting expansion marks a significant milestone for the renowned brand and reinforces its commitment to providing outdoor enthusiasts with quality gear and exceptional customer experiences.
    Photo by on
    Photo by David Marcu on Unsplash

    Situated within Langebaan’s vibrant Laguna Mall, the new Cape Union Mart store aims to cater to the growing demand for outdoor gear and adventure essentials in the area and promises to be a haven for adventure seekers, offering an extensive range of outdoor apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories.

    From hiking and camping essentials to travel gear and casual wear, customers will find everything they need to embark on their next outdoor adventure.

    During the grand opening, customers can look forward to exciting activities, exclusive promotions, special giveaways, and prizes throughout the day.

    "We are excited to bring Cape Union Mart to Laguna Mall and introduce our extensive range of outdoor products to the local community," said Mike Elliott, CEO of Cape Union Mart.

    "Our new store is designed to inspire and equip outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. We invite and look forward to welcoming customers to experience the Cape Union Mart difference. Whether you're an experienced adventurer or new to outdoor exploration, there's something for everyone at Cape Union Mart."

    Read more: Cape Union Mart, store opening, outdoor apparel
    NextOptions

    Related

    Amiri opens first South African store at Sandton City
    Amiri opens first South African store at Sandton City
    28 Nov 2023
    Cape Union Mart launches reimagined iconic 1995 South African rugby jersey
    Cape Union Mart launches reimagined iconic 1995 South African rugby jersey
    31 Aug 2023
    Source: Supplied
    Cape Union Mart Group relaunches loyalty programme
    17 Nov 2022
    Cape Union Mart Group launches design studio to drive localisation
    Cape Union Mart Group launches design studio to drive localisation
     7 Oct 2022
    Source:
    All about this year's Banff Film Festival!
    7 Oct 2022
    Yvon Chouinard, Patagonia founder. Source: Patagonia
    Patagonia founder gives company away - 'Earth is now our only shareholder'
    16 Sep 2022
    WATCH: Cape Union Mart's Odile Hufkie on The Adventure Film Challenge
    Cape Union MartWATCH: Cape Union Mart's Odile Hufkie on The Adventure Film Challenge
    FrontierCo launches new retailer Destinations Outdoor and Travel
    FrontierCo launches new retailer Destinations Outdoor and Travel
    11 Apr 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz