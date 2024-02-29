Experience the magic of this year’s Oscar-winning movies on your LG OLED TV

The glitz and glamour of the Oscars may have faded, but the magic of the award-winning films lives on. If you’re a movie lover, you know the Oscars are the ultimate benchmark of the year’s must-watch films. Every year, the Academy Awards honour the best of the best in cinema, from acting to directing, from screenplay to cinematography, and from sound to visual effects. The Oscars are not only a celebration of artistic excellence but also a showcase of the power of storytelling to move, inspire, and challenge us.

In case you somehow missed it, Oppenheimer snagged the top spot as the best picture of the year, stealing the spotlight at the star-studded event. The film notched an impressive seven wins, with Christopher Nolan landing the best director title, Cillian Murphy taking home the best actor award, and Robert Downey Jr. clinching the best supporting actor accolade.

Adding to the buzz, Emma Stone charmed her way to the title of best actress for her standout performance in Poor Things, which also scooped up three wins for its outstanding technical achievements. Set in Victorian London, Poor Things follows the misadventures of Bella Baxter, a young woman who is brought back to life by a mad scientist after drowning.

If you missed Oppenheimer, Poor Things, or any of these Oscar-winning masterpieces on the big screen, don’t worry. It is not too late to watch them in style thanks to LG. With the LG 77-inch OLED C3 4K smart TV you can enjoy the ultimate home cinema experience.

Some of its standout features include:

A stunning 77-inch OLED display that delivers perfect blacks, infinite contrast, over a billion colours, and details not seen on other TVs.



Feel like you’re really there with the powerful α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 designed for LG OLED and refined over 11 years of innovation



Experience movie theatre-level immersion at home with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, enhancing the visual and audio quality of your content to an unprecedented level.



A webOS smart platform that’s easy to use, giving you access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and games.



A Magic Remote that lets you control your TV with voice commands, gestures, or buttons.

With the LG 77” OLED C3 TV, you can watch many of this year’s Oscar winners and nominees at home in cinema-style quality. Here are our top picks you can now watch at home:

1. Oppenheimer

This epic biographical drama, written and directed by Christopher Nolan (Inception, Interstellar) dominated this year’s Oscar ceremony with seven wins, including best picture. Drawing inspiration from the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the film tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who helped develop the world’s first nuclear bomb. You can now buy or rent Oppenheimer on AppleTV+ as well as Google Play.

2. Poor Things

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and featuring a stellar cast including Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe, Poor Things breaks the mould by seamlessly blending elements of a sex comedy with the depth of a serious drama. This one-of-a-kind cinematic creation is now available for streaming on Disney+.

3. Barbie

While this whimsical comedy only secured one Oscar for best original song at this year’s ceremony, it undeniably reigned supreme at the box office, earning more than $1,4bn globally. In the movie, Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. Barbie is available for purchase or rental on AppleTV+ as well as Google Play.

4. Killers of the Flower Moon

Get ready for a wild ride as Mollie Burkhart (played by the Oscar-nominated Lily Gladstone) of the Osage Nation confronts love, betrayal, and a string of murders driven by oil and greed in the 1920s. In this gripping tale, real love clashes with unthinkable betrayal as Mollie fights to protect her community. Director Martin Scorsese’s epic western drama racked up an incredible 10 Academy Award nominations, including best director and best supporting actor for the remarkable Robert De Niro. Killers of the Flower Moon is now available for streaming on AppleTV+.

If you buy the new LG 77-inch OLED TV, you will also receive three months complimentary access to AppleTV+. Don’t miss this opportunity to catch up on the best films of the year with LG. LG makes it possible for anyone to enjoy cinematic masterpieces in style.

The LG Apple TV+ promotion ends 30/04/2024. Offer available on 2018-2024 LG 4K and 8K Smart TVs, StandbyME, StandbyME Go models in the Apple TV app. Valid only for new subscribers to Apple TV+ in your region. Plan renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Terms apply.