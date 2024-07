Family and home at the heart of LG’s latest campaign “Life’s Good When You Get More Care”

LG Electronics (LG) has announced its new campaign of short videos under the “Life’s Good” brand slogan, titled Get More Care, following the success of previous themes “Get More Love” and “Get More Magic”, aimed at highlighting how LG products enable small gestures of love and care among family members so that they can enjoy true “Life’s Good” moments amidst unforgettable experiences.

Throughout the video series, LG will showcase those sometimes unnoticed loving moments experienced in the home while shining a subtle light on how its products enhance everyday lives through the brand’s innovative technology intricately interwoven into its customers’ everyday lives, by chasing their vicarious football dreams, or simply following their favourite teams in 4K clarity.

A key highlight of the campaign is the immersive family viewing experience provided by LG’s groundbreaking OLED screens – such as the LG Signature OLED M3 4K Smart TV, offering a portal to new universes. With unparalleled picture quality and vivid colours, and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6, LG OLED screens transform an otherwise ordinary viewing into an unforgettable experience of resplendent immersion, bringing families closer together.

Additionally, the campaign will showcase the convenience of LG’s WebOS, a smart platform that offers seamless access to a wide range of entertainment options and smart home features. Whether it's finding the perfect movie or the latest TV shows for family night, explore a vast array of content with built-in streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV+. LG’s intuitive WebOS interface also means receiving personalised sports updates and tailored content recommendations is as easy as accessing further built-in apps like Music and Sports, making family time entertainment effortless and enjoyable.

The cutting-edge InstaView knock-knock feature is another standout in the campaign, perfect for revealing those sometimes hidden signs of love. This technology, available on LG’s latest refrigerators, allows users to see inside with a simple knock, making meal preparation more interactive and fun. Families can easily decide what to cook from the fridge without opening a door.

“We are excited to introduce ‘Get More Care’ as our new brand campaign,” said Elena Yiallouris, Corporate & PR Marketing Specialist at LG Electronics South Africa. “Through these heartwarming short films, we aim to show how our products make everyday moments more special and meaningful. At LG, we believe that technology should enhance the way we care for each other, and this campaign perfectly encapsulates LG’s ‘Life’s Good’ vision.”

LG’s commitment to human-centered innovation and user-centric design is at the forefront of this campaign, demonstrating how the company’s products contribute to a more connected and caring lifestyle. By showcasing the practical benefits and emotional value of LG’s technology, “Get More Care” aims to resonate with families across the region.

The four-episode Get More Care video campaign, which launches in July, showcases fun and touching stories in the home, and ties in effortlessly with LG’s brand direction and visual identity, while maintaining and reiterating the brand’s core values of ‘Uncompromised Customer Experience’, ‘Human-centered Innovation’, and ‘Warmth to Power a Smile’.

To learn more about LG’s campaign, please visit: https://www.lg.com/za/get-more-care.