Happy Birthday, Muse Magazine!

In the wild and wacky world of print media, we are thrilled to announce that Muse Magazine has hit the big three!

What started as a quirky project during Covid-19 has blossomed into a beloved lifestyle magazine dedicated to informing, inspiring, and entertaining our fabulous readers.

"It has been a rollercoaster these 36 months with plenty of 'What the actual?' moments," says Nicky McArthur, our fearless publisher and editor-in-chief. "Sometimes it feels like for every step forward, we take five steps back. We've seen everything from riots delaying our distribution to load shedding impacting our print schedule, botched bar codes, missing delivery trucks and more. But here we are with Muse edition 15 – and it's an absolute stunner!"

Muse Magazine is proudly homegrown in White River, basking in the bush and sunshine. It is distributed across South Africa, from the big cities of Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban to charming dorpies like Parys, Sabie, and Oudtshoorn, and even the coastal gems of Knysna, East London, Langebaan, and Umhlanga – we've got you covered.

Our subscription base has flourished too, and we're now gracing the guest rooms of 124 hotels and lodges across South Africa, including airport lounges.

What sets Muse apart is our unique blend of niche local content. Our diverse range of topics caters to a wide audience. Whether you're passionate about travel, design and architecture, food and wine, adventure, or conservation, or just love reading about amazing South Africans doing cool stuff, Muse has something for you. And we are proudly South African – showcasing fabulous ‘local is lekker’ content.

Plus, we're both print and digital! "For me, there's nothing better than opening a new magazine – the touch, the smell. But we also understand that some readers prefer going online, which is why we have Muse Digital, free to read on our website, www.musemagazine.co.za," explains McArthur.

"It's also a fantastic perk for our advertisers, as they can reach both print and digital audiences. We have over 17,000 readers on Muse Digital."

We hope you keep enjoying reading Muse as much as we love creating it. It's a great read from cover to cover, so grab your copy for only R45 and discover why it's so popular!

If you need help finding a copy, email us at [[nicky@macmediagroup.co.za]. You can also read it for free at www.musemagazine.co.za. Subscribe to our newsletter for sneak peeks, exciting updates, and easy links to Muse Digital.

“A massive thanks to my wider Muse team and colleagues for all their dedication and hard work in bringing Muse to life and helping it to grow so successfully. And Thanks to our dedicated readers for your support. We hope you keep reading. Happy Third Birthday to us!” concludes McArthur.

