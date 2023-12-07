Industries

E-commerce Company news South Africa

    A convergence of retail and e-commerce ideas at a must-attend event

    Issued by GfK – An NIQ Company
    25 Mar 2024
    The future of e-eommerce has never looked so bright, and tapping into the South African brains' trust around this topic is key. In light of this, GfK - an NIQ Company is participating as a Silver Sponsor at the three-day Converge Africa Event set to take place from 22 to 24 April 2024 in Cape Town.
    Zak Haeri
    Zak Haeri

    The event represents the entire digital commerce economy - with 100 expert speakers, 50 exhibitors and 20 workshops. It will serve as an invaluable platform for professionals, businesses and experts in the industry to connect, build valuable networks and accelerate digital commerce growth across Africa.

    GfK will be prominently featured in a panel discussion on day two, 24 April 2024, under the retail and e-commerce conference track. The panel ‘Evolving Storefronts and Rise of ROPO: Navigating the Convergence of Offline and Online Retail’ promises a deep dive into the latest trends and groundbreaking technologies shaping the future of digital commerce.

    An imminent increase in brand competition

    NIQ South Africa MD Zak Haeri who will be participating in the panel has previously said that e-commerce is a buzzword in both local and global industries, but it is often surrounded by claims and counterclaims about its current performance and future prospects.

    “In South Africa, the barrier to entry for new players in the e-commerce channel is relatively low, suggesting an imminent increase in brand competition within the South African landscape. This is akin to developments in the Middle East, where e-commerce strategies have introduced 55 new brands to the market, spurring competitive pricing.”

    He added; “What’s clear is that the e-commerce sector in South Africa is at a crossroads. With the current economic climate and shrinking consumer wallets, the landscape is ripe for innovation and competition. Brands that can offer convenience, competitive pricing, a wider range of products, and a personalised experience are likely to lead the charge in this rapidly evolving market.”

    To find out more or to attend the Converge Africa Event go to: https://wearevuka.com/retail/converge-africa

    GfK – An NIQ Company
    Reliably delivering #GrowthfromKnowledge to our clients. Empower bold actions for sustainable growth.

