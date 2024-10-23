Marketing & Media TV
    Brand-new original comedy series Primos premieres on Disney Channel on 21 October

    Issued by The Walt Disney Company Africa
    23 Oct 2024
    23 Oct 2024
    Laugh out loud, original animated comedy series Primos premieres on Disney Channel on Monday, 21 October at 4.30pm CAT (DStv channel 303). Created and executive produced by Natasha Kline (director of Big City Greens, South Park), the story, based on Kline’s childhood experiences with her extended multicultural Mexican American family, introduces Tater, an eccentric 10-year-old girl with big dreams and, unbeknownst to her, a certain “it factor” that makes her exceptional. When her 12 cousins (“primos” in Spanish) move in for the summer, they help her discover just what it is. Tater’s aspirations and larger-than-life imagination are seen via entries in her super-secret diary, which turn her deepest thoughts into grandiose animation sequences.
    Brand-new original comedy series Primos premieres on Disney Channel on 21 October

    Kline said: “Primos is set in childhood summers spent with my cousins under one roof, and the comedy that’s borne from that wonderfully hectic setting. As a kid, I didn’t see myself or my culture represented onscreen, so I’m excited to share my family dynamic through these new Disney characters and stories.”

    Tater’s character, ambitions, and impending summer anticipation are relatable to kids, who will connect with her story and feel inspired to live out their dreams. While at the very core, family, humour, and heart are the DNA of the show, and the stories are beautifully told through the lens of a girl from a blended multicultural and multiracial Mexican-American family. Primos will no doubt delight audiences as it’s filled with fun comedy elements with a comically gifted cast and hilarious scripts from the writing team. The music is catchy and engaging with over 30 songs from a blend of genres including Latin, R&B, country, and rap.

    Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Branded Television, said: “It’s been especially gratifying to see Natasha directing more than 30 episodes of our number one series Big City Greens while also creating her own new show that bears her authentic comedic voice and her family’s culture and values. We’re looking forward to delivering it to kids and families worldwide.”

    The series cast voices include Myrna Velasco (Star Wars: Resistance, Big City Greens) as lead Tater Ramirez Humphrey; Angélica María as Tater’s grandmother, Buela; Cheech Marin (Nash Bridges) as Tater’s grandfather, Pop; and Melissa Villaseñor (Ralph Breaks the Internet) as Tater’s sister, Nellie Ramirez Humphrey.

    Guest stars also include the voices of Mark Consuelos as Tío Ivan Ramirez, Joel 'The Kid Mero' Martinez as Tío Diego Perez, Gabriel Iglesias as Tío Gustavo, Ricardo Chavira as Tío Ignacio, Liza Koshy as Serena, Tater’s best friend, and more. 

    Produced by Disney Television Animation, each half-hour Primos episode is comprised of two 11-minute stories. The creative team includes executive producer and creator Natasha Kline, supervising director Shaun Cashman, story editor Karla Sakas Shropshire, producer Philip M. Cohen, art director Ivan Aguirre, series songwriter Alana da Fonseca and composer Jim Lang. 

    Catch the new series Primos with premiere episodes from Monday, 21 to Wednesday, 30 October at 4.30pm CAT on Disney Channel, DSTV channel 303.

    The Walt Disney Company Africa
    The Walt Disney Company has been in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for over 80 years and employs thousands across the region.
    Let's do Biz