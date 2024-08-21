Call for entries: Assegai Awards 2024 – 10 days left!

Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing
    Issued by DMASA
    21 Aug 2024
    Attention all creative agencies and marketing professionals! Time is running out, with only 10 days left to submit your best work for the Assegai Awards 2024. The deadline for entries is Friday, 30 August 2024, at midnight.
    The Assegai Awards recognise excellence in integrated marketing, and this year's competition is expected to be fiercer than ever. Showcase your groundbreaking campaigns, innovative digital solutions, or unique customer experiences for a chance to shine on a prestigious platform.

    Don't miss this opportunity to have your work acknowledged by industry leaders and differentiate your agency from the rest.

    Key information:

  • Entry deadline: Friday, 30 August 2024, at midnight.
  • Categories: A wide range of categories catering to all aspects of direct marketing.
  • Entry process: Simple online submission via the Assegai Awards website.

    Prepare and submit your entries promptly to avoid the last-minute rush. Celebrate your dedication and creativity by earning a spot among the industry's elite.

    For more details on how to enter, visit the official Assegai Awards website at www.assegaiawards.co.za. Good luck!

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.
