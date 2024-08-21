Subscribe & Follow
Call for entries: Assegai Awards 2024 – 10 days left!
The Assegai Awards recognise excellence in integrated marketing, and this year's competition is expected to be fiercer than ever. Showcase your groundbreaking campaigns, innovative digital solutions, or unique customer experiences for a chance to shine on a prestigious platform.
Don't miss this opportunity to have your work acknowledged by industry leaders and differentiate your agency from the rest.
Key information:
Prepare and submit your entries promptly to avoid the last-minute rush. Celebrate your dedication and creativity by earning a spot among the industry's elite.
For more details on how to enter, visit the official Assegai Awards website at www.assegaiawards.co.za. Good luck!
