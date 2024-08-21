Call for entries: Assegai Awards 2024 – 10 days left!

Attention all creative agencies and marketing professionals! Time is running out, with only 10 days left to submit your best work for the Assegai Awards 2024. The deadline for entries is Friday, 30 August 2024, at midnight.

The Assegai Awards recognise excellence in integrated marketing, and this year's competition is expected to be fiercer than ever. Showcase your groundbreaking campaigns, innovative digital solutions, or unique customer experiences for a chance to shine on a prestigious platform.

Don't miss this opportunity to have your work acknowledged by industry leaders and differentiate your agency from the rest.

Key information:



Entry deadline: Friday, 30 August 2024, at midnight.



Categories: A wide range of categories catering to all aspects of direct marketing.

