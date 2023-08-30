Bravado transforms into a brand experience agency

Bravado, part of the Brave Group has announced a strategic evolution from a brand activation offering to a brand experience and strategy agency.

Bongani Chinkanda

This is a response to the rapidly changing landscape of consumer engagement and brand differentiation that is needed more than ever in a saturated market.

Bongani Chinkanda, managing director of Bravado, says: "In this new business environment where the digital and physical realms are converging, the essence of a brand is increasingly defined by the experiences it offers. Our strategic pivot focussing on brand experience and strategy is driven by our desire to create deeper, more meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. By harnessing the power of both online and offline interactions, we aim to create personalised, resonant experiences that truly stand out and drive bottom line success."

Musa Kalenga, CEO of the Brave Group, further says there is a worldwide strategic reorientation towards holistic brand experiences. "The reallocation of our resources towards crafting comprehensive brand experiences marks a significant milestone in our journey. This evolution reflects our understanding that the heart of brand loyalty lies in emotional engagement and memorable experiences. It's about building a narrative and a relationship that consumers want to be a part of."

Chinkanda says in today's complex, fast moving and fragmented retail and services market, consumers increasingly seek out and value brand experiences, moving beyond mere transactions to seek deeper connections and interactions with brands. This shift he says is driven by several key factors including the fact that the digital age has saturated markets with a multitude of products and services, making it harder for brands to stand out based solely on features or pricing.

“A memorable brand experience can differentiate a company or product, creating a unique selling proposition that captures attention and fosters loyalty.”

Consumers he believes are also looking for something that resonates on a personal level, seeking brands that align with their values, lifestyles, and aspirations. This desire for authentic engagement means that a brand's ability to provide an experience that feels personalised and genuine can significantly influence purchasing decisions.

Kalenga says a compelling brand experience can evoke emotions that forge a deep, lasting bond between the consumer and the brand. This emotional engagement is crucial, as it can transform customers into brand advocates who are more likely to repeat purchases and recommend the brand to others.

He says: “By investing in creating memorable, positive experiences, brands can tap into the emotional and psychological aspects of consumer behaviour, ensuring that they not only attract but also retain their target audience. This shift towards valuing experiences over products signifies a broader change in consumer priorities, with implications for how brands strategise their marketing and engagement efforts.”

The bespoke Bravado methodology - Find the Trigger, Design the Experience, Implement the Action, and Deliver Measurability - reflects a comprehensive approach to brand strategy that is both agile and data-driven.

Chinkanda says Bravado is not just reacting to current trends but also anticipating the role of emerging technologies in shaping brand experiences. Artificial Intelligence (AI) he believes is set to play a pivotal role in this new era, offering unparalleled opportunities for personalisation, predictive analytics, and automated customer service. AI's ability to analyse vast amounts of data in real-time will enable brands to deliver highly customised experiences, anticipate consumer needs, and engage in meaningful ways at every touchpoint.

With this strategic pivot, Bravado is poised to fill a crucial gap in the market, aiming for substantial growth within the Brave Group and establishing itself as a leader in the evolving field of brand experience and strategy. This commitment to innovation and excellence underscores Bravado's role as a trailblazer in the industry, ready to navigate the future of brand engagement with insight, creativity, and technological prowess.