Entries are now open for the 2024 Loeries

Events & Conferencing News South Africa

The impact of the ANC on South Africa.

    7 Mar 2024
    The Loeries, Africa's and the Middle East's largest brand communications event, is now accepting submissions for 2024.
    Image supplied

    “The Loeries is an organisation that is built on the mission of enhancing creative innovation,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj, “This year we continue this goal through this first step – opening of entries. This will allow brands, agencies, and production companies, and anyone that creates brand communication, to submit their work into a judging programme that is rooted not just in a long history, but also in sound governance that is globally respected.”

    Diarise the dates

    The entry eligibility period is for work that was commercially published, launched or aired, to a substantial audience, anytime from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024.

    Entries are open immediately, with the early bird entry deadline set for 3 May and the entry phase closing date planned for 31 May.

    Key categories

    The Loeries focuses on key categories where creative excellence amplifies a brand's ability to connect with its audience. Entrants therefore have the choice of submitting their work in several categories such as film, print, radio and audio, digital, design, live events, PR, social impact campaign, service design, media innovation and many other innovative categories. These categories are continuously refined annually to ensure that they represent a true view of the types of consumer communication being created across the region.

    About The Loeries

    Started 46 years ago, The Loeries celebrates innovative work from brands, agencies, and production companies as well as individuals as they pursue communication that creates a positive impact on the lives of consumers and the economy. The core Loeries pillars are recognising, rewarding, inspiring and fostering creative excellence and this is achieved through many programmes, from The Loeries Creative Future Scholarship to Loeries Creative Week.

    To read more about The Loeries, visit loeries.com.

    For more:
    Loeries, Preetesh Sewraj, creative awards
