RX Africa sweeps up 8 awards at the highly anticipated AAXO Roar awards ceremony

RX Africa is thrilled to announce that it continues to be a leading premier exhibition organiser after winning eight prestigious Roar awards, hosted by the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO).

The Roar Awards, now in its fifth edition, was established to acknowledge innovation, excellence and professionalism within the African exhibition industry and bring together industry leaders, stakeholders and innovators to honour and recognise the remarkable contributions made by individuals and organisations in the field.

AAXO says the Roar Awards not only recognise excellence but also inspire industry professionals to continuously innovate and elevate standards within the exhibition sector. As the industry evolves, these awards serve as a benchmark for excellence and a testament to the collective dedication, resilience and talent within the African exhibition community.

RX Africa celebrates its winnings at the awards as it further cements the company’s place as a trailblazer in the events industry in Africa.

RX Africa took home the following Roar awards:

Best Trade and Consumer Exhibition Under 6000m 2 for Decorex Cape Town. Fame Week Africa was honoured in the same category with a Certificate of Excellence.



for Decorex Cape Town. Fame Week Africa was honoured in the same category with a Certificate of Excellence. Best Trade and Consumer Exhibition Over 6000m 2 for Decorex Johannesburg.



for Decorex Johannesburg. Best Digital Campaign for Fame Week Africa.



for Fame Week Africa. Best PR Campaign for Decorex Johannesburg



for Decorex Johannesburg Best Consumer Exhibition Over 6000m 2 for Comic Con Africa



for Comic Con Africa Best Social Media Campaign for Comic Con Africa



for Comic Con Africa Best Launch Exhibition for Comic Con Cape Town

RX Africa would also like to thank the esteemed panel of judges of the Roar Awards for recognising the contributions the organisation has made to the events industry, one that is integral to the economic growth of Africa as a whole.

Carol Weaving, managing director of RX Africa, has welcomed the celebratory news and recognises the massive contributions of the RX Africa team. “I believe that our people are our most valuable asset, and we need to create an environment where they can freely share their opinions and they can learn, grow and excel. RX Africa prides itself on inclusion and diversity and encourages entrepreneurship as we strive to empower our people to create impactful events that always keep our clients’ needs at the front and centre.”