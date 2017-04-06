Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Brave GroupIpsosProvantageStyle IDWetpaint - The Little BIG Agency!HelmNew MediaRed Ribbon CommunicationsBroad MediaEast Coast RadioOFM RadioBrand InfluenceRand ShowBoundlessNewzroom AfrikaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Exhibitions Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The impact of the ANC on South Africa.

The impact of the ANC on South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    RX Africa sweeps up 8 awards at the highly anticipated AAXO Roar awards ceremony

    Issued by The Publicity Workshop
    7 Mar 2024
    7 Mar 2024
    RX Africa is thrilled to announce that it continues to be a leading premier exhibition organiser after winning eight prestigious Roar awards, hosted by the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO).
    Decorex
    Decorex

    The Roar Awards, now in its fifth edition, was established to acknowledge innovation, excellence and professionalism within the African exhibition industry and bring together industry leaders, stakeholders and innovators to honour and recognise the remarkable contributions made by individuals and organisations in the field.

    AAXO says the Roar Awards not only recognise excellence but also inspire industry professionals to continuously innovate and elevate standards within the exhibition sector. As the industry evolves, these awards serve as a benchmark for excellence and a testament to the collective dedication, resilience and talent within the African exhibition community.

    Fame Week Africa
    Fame Week Africa

    RX Africa celebrates its winnings at the awards as it further cements the company’s place as a trailblazer in the events industry in Africa.

    RX Africa took home the following Roar awards:

    • Best Trade and Consumer Exhibition Under 6000m2 for Decorex Cape Town. Fame Week Africa was honoured in the same category with a Certificate of Excellence.
    • Best Trade and Consumer Exhibition Over 6000m2 for Decorex Johannesburg.
    • Best Digital Campaign for Fame Week Africa.
    • Best PR Campaign for Decorex Johannesburg
    • Best Consumer Exhibition Over 6000m2 for Comic Con Africa
    • Best Social Media Campaign for Comic Con Africa
    • Best Launch Exhibition for Comic Con Cape Town

    RX Africa would also like to thank the esteemed panel of judges of the Roar Awards for recognising the contributions the organisation has made to the events industry, one that is integral to the economic growth of Africa as a whole.

    Comic Con
    Comic Con

    Carol Weaving, managing director of RX Africa, has welcomed the celebratory news and recognises the massive contributions of the RX Africa team. “I believe that our people are our most valuable asset, and we need to create an environment where they can freely share their opinions and they can learn, grow and excel. RX Africa prides itself on inclusion and diversity and encourages entrepreneurship as we strive to empower our people to create impactful events that always keep our clients’ needs at the front and centre.”

    NextOptions
    The Publicity Workshop
    The Publicity Workshop is a highly respected South African entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity, brand activation and eventing consultancy.

    Related

    The Mzansi Food & Drink Show debuts in Jozi in June
    The Mzansi Food & Drink Show debuts in Jozi in June
    23 Feb 2024
    WTM Africa 2023 sets the stage for a new era in African tourism
    WTM Africa 2023 sets the stage for a new era in African tourism
    3 Apr 2023
    South Africa's first Design Week set for Cape Town and Joburg this year
    South Africa's first Design Week set for Cape Town and Joburg this year
    14 Feb 2023
    Ready for unrivalled opportunity at Fame Week Africa 2022
    The Publicity WorkshopReady for unrivalled opportunity at Fame Week Africa 2022
    #BizTrends2022: Acquired agility will underpin hybrid events
    #BizTrends2022: Acquired agility will underpin hybrid events
     5 Jan 2022
    Weaving on stage at last year's inaugural Comic Con Africa.
    #WomensMonth: Weaving the business of gaming into Comic Con Africa
     15 Aug 2019
    Opening up the African exhibition space
    Opening up the African exhibition space
     7 Apr 2017
    (c) Wittaya Puangkingkaew -
    Exhibitions: misunderstood and undervalued
     6 Apr 2017
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz