Boost your growing e-commerce with Managed cPanel Hosting by Domains.co.za

As your e-commerce business expands, the importance of reliable, fast and secure web hosting becomes increasingly important. A beautifully designed website can only take you so far – without the right hosting infrastructure, your plans for growth may be in vain. Managed cPanel Hosting, also referred to as Managed Virtual Machine (VM) Hosting, is the ideal solution for your growing e-commerce website.

Several hosting options are available, including:

Shared Web Hosting: Your site shares server resources with others. While budget-friendly, it may fall short for a growing e-commerce enterprise.

Dedicated Server Hosting: You get a complete physical server for your website. It's very powerful but demands in-house technical expertise.

Virtual Private Server (VPS) Hosting: A virtualised server that functions like a dedicated one. It offers more resources than shared hosting at a lower price point than dedicated hosting. However, it still requires technical know-how to manage.

Managed cPanel Hosting: A virtual machine that delivers the power of dedicated resources and user-friendly cPanel management, while the hosting provider oversees the physical server, software and all technical aspects.



Advantages of Domains.co.za's Managed cPanel Hosting:

1. Boost your website's performance

Managed cPanel Hosting takes your site's performance to new heights. Dedicated resources ensure your expanding audience enjoys swift load times and smooth interactions, that are important for maintaining customer satisfaction and improving conversion rates.

Exclusive resources: Unlike shared hosting, you have dedicated access to server resources, guaranteeing consistent performance even during traffic spikes or resource-intensive operations.

NVMe storage: Our packages feature NVMe (non-volatile memory express) storage, significantly outpacing traditional SAS or even SSD storage. This results in faster data access, quicker database queries, and enhanced overall website responsiveness.

Performance-enhancing tools: Complimentary tools like Redis Caching can dramatically boost your website by storing frequently accessed data in memory. Softaculous facilitates easy installation of popular applications, while KernelCare ensures your server's kernel stays current without requiring reboots.

2. Leverage expert infrastructure management

As your business scales, so does the complexity of managing your hosting environment. Our solution allows you to concentrate on your core business while we handle all the technical requirements and intricacies of the VM server.

Comprehensive server management: Our team of experts manages all complex technical tasks, including server configuration, performance tuning, and troubleshooting.

Regular updates and patches: We ensure your server always runs the latest, most secure software versions, promptly applying security patches to safeguard against potential vulnerabilities.

Performance optimisation: Our team continuously monitors and fine-tunes your server's performance, making necessary adjustments to ensure peak efficiency.

3. Scale effortlessly with cPanel

The user-friendly cPanel interface simplifies management and upscaling of your hosting environment as your business expands.

Intuitive control panel: cPanel's graphical interface allows easy management of websites, domains, email accounts, databases, and more without requiring advanced technical knowledge.

Seamless scalability: As your business grows, you can effortlessly add new websites, domains, or email accounts through the cPanel interface.

Expert support: Our cPanel-certified Support Team is on hand to assist you in maximising all the features and functionalities this platform offers.

4. Affordable, Budget-Friendly Plans

Our Managed VM Hosting strikes a balance between power and affordability, perfect for growing businesses.

No need for dedicated hardware: Enjoy the power of a dedicated server without the high costs of purchasing and maintaining physical equipment.

Eliminates in-house IT requirement: The managed aspect of this hosting solution means you don't need to hire a dedicated IT team, saving on personnel costs.

Value-added services: Our packages include free hosting software valued at R2,000 per month, providing additional tools and capabilities at no extra cost.

Flexible pricing: Choose from various package options that fit your current needs and budget, with the ability to upgrade as your business grows.

5. Enhanced security and backup peace of mind

Security risks are never-ending, especially for e-commerce websites. Our Managed cPanel Server Hosting includes advanced security features to protect both your website and your customers alike.

Comprehensive protection suite: We incorporate top-tier security tools like Imunify360, Monarx, and ConfigServer Firewall, providing multi-layered protection against various threats.

Spam protection: SpamExperts is included to keep your email communications clean and professional by filtering out spam and potentially harmful messages.

Regular security updates: Our team ensures prompt application of all security patches, keeping your hosting environment protected against the latest threats.

Proactive monitoring: We continuously monitor your server for any suspicious activities, allowing for quick response to potential security issues.

Daily backup: We utilise JetBackup to perform daily backups of your entire hosting account, storing the data securely.

As your e-commerce business outgrows shared hosting, Domains.co.za's Managed cPanel Hosting VMs offer an ideal solution. You get the power and flexibility of a VPS, the user-friendliness of cPanel, and the peace of mind that comes with expert management. This allows you to focus on what matters most – growing your business – while leaving the technical complexities to the experts.



