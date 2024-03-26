Beyond four walls: Why entertainment spaces matter in today’s market

In today’s property market, a well-designed entertainment space is more than just a luxury—it’s a lifestyle necessity. Whether you’re a homeowner looking to enhance your living experience or an investor seeking to boost property appeal, the right entertainment area can set a home apart.

Source: Supplied.

Across the world, home entertainment spaces are evolving to meet changing lifestyles and design preferences.

Australia is seeing a surge in alfresco living, with fully equipped outdoor kitchens, retractable walls, and weather-adaptive patios becoming standard in new home designs.

In the USA, multi-functional entertainment areas are on the rise, with homes incorporating indoor-outdoor bars, firepit lounges, and dedicated home cinemas for flexible hosting options.

Europe’s compact urban homes are embracing clever space-saving solutions, such as extendable dining tables, collapsible outdoor seating, and modular furniture that maximise small spaces without compromising on entertainment potential.

In South Africa, where a vibrant social culture revolves around food and gatherings, entertainment spaces hold even greater significance. The traditional braai remains central to many homes, making built-in braai areas, covered patios, and seamless indoor-outdoor integration some of the most sought-after features.

But does investing in an entertainment space add real value to a home? And what do buyers and tenants truly look for when considering a property’s hosting potential?

The experts at DG Properties, including managing directors Alexa Horne and Paul Upton, head of developments, weigh in on what makes the perfect entertainment space – and why it’s a feature worth considering in today’s market.

What do buyers and tenants look for in an entertainment space?

Modern property seekers prioritise homes that accommodate their lifestyle—especially when it comes to entertaining. Horne explains: "Buyers and tenants are looking for homes that offer more than just standard living spaces. They want seamless indoor-outdoor connections, flexible layouts, and smart design elements that allow them to host effortlessly."

Key features of a well-designed entertainment space include:

Open-plan layouts – They encourage easy movement between the kitchen, dining, and lounge areas.

A seamless indoor-outdoor flow – Stackable doors, covered patios, and built-in braais are particularly desirable in South African homes.

Technology integration – South African homeowners are increasingly embracing smart solutions—automated pergolas, energy-efficient outdoor heating, smart speakers, and AI-driven lighting systems—to enhance the functionality of entertainment spaces.

Flexible seating options – Modular or built-in seating adapts to different entertainment needs.

Dedicated entertainment areas – Media rooms, home bars, or outdoor lounges boost a home’s appeal. “In today’s market, developers are placing greater emphasis on creating homes that cater to how people live and entertain,” says Upton.

“We’re seeing a clear shift toward integrating entertainment zones into the overall design of homes within new developments — especially outdoor spaces that blend functionality with lifestyle. These features are no longer considered extras—they’re becoming essential components of modern developments.”

Should residents invest in an entertainment space?

Homes with well-designed entertainment areas not only attract more buyers and tenants but also increase property value.

"A beautifully designed entertainment space is an investment that enhances both your lifestyle and resale potential," says Horne. "With South Africa’s emphasis on social living, entertainment-friendly homes stand out in the market and attract higher prices."

Properties that feature indoor-outdoor flow, built-in braais, pizza ovens, firepits, or entertainment rooms are particularly sought after in Cape Town and other urban hubs. Additionally, homes with versatile entertainment spaces appeal to a wide range of buyers, from young professionals who love to host, to families looking for comfortable gathering areas.

Entertainment spaces also increase rental appeal, as tenants prioritise homes that offer social and leisure experiences.

What are some clever tricks for creating an entertainment space (even in smaller homes)?

Not every home has vast entertainment areas—but with a few smart tricks, any space can become a hosting haven:

Opt for multi-purpose furniture – A dining table that extends, a bench with built-in storage, or a coffee table that lifts to become a workspace.

Maximise outdoor space – Even a small balcony or patio can be transformed with seating, plants, and string lights.

Use mirrors to open up a room – Strategically placed mirrors create an illusion of space and enhance natural light.

Create a mini-braai area – Even a compact outdoor space can house a small built-in or portable braai, adding instant entertainment appeal.

Choose portable entertainment solutions – Think Bluetooth speakers, foldable bar carts, and modular seating for flexibility.

What are your final thoughts on how to make every home an entertainer’s dream?

A well-designed entertainment space is more than just a luxury—it’s a lifestyle feature that adds value, functionality, and desirability to any property. Whether you’re upgrading your home for personal enjoyment or market appeal, investing in an entertainment area is a smart move.