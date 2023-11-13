Betway SA20's viewership surges significantly

The Betway SA20, South Africa’s premier T20 cricket league, has seen a substantial surge in viewership. After 19 matches, the Betway SA20 total unique audience witnessed an impressive 36% increase, encompassing both live and secondary audiences.

Notably, secondary figures exclude SuperSport Blitz, underlining the organic growth of the viewership.

This was revealed by Nielsen Sports South Africa, which says that the impressive growth underscores the series' widespread appeal and increasing popularity among sports enthusiasts.

Nielsen Sports’ analysis of the first 19 fixtures of Betway SA20 Season 2 shows some truly impressive results when compared to the same number of fixtures in the preceding season.

The peak audience this season is a staggering 35% higher than the previous year. Compared to the same number of games in 2023, the average unique audience per live game has risen by 8%, showcasing the sustained appeal and attraction of Betway SA20.

DStv’s SuperSport has also played a pivotal role in this success by providing high-quality and engaging broadcasts to its audiences.

Consumption, which is a metric measured by the total number of broadcast hours viewed, reached an impressive 6.3 million viewing hours.

This marks a substantial 49% increase compared to the same period in 2023, demonstrating outstanding broadcast quality among other factors.

"After 19 matches, the BetwaySA20 tournament is showing significant audience growth, with live and secondary unique viewers up compared to 2023 – this is clearly a thumbs up to the cricket being played in this year's event as well as the refreshing production delivery of the team from SuperSport,” says Tumelo Selikane, managing director of Nielsen Sports South Africa.

He further added, “These compelling statistics affirm the league's ability to capture the hearts of the sport’s enthusiasts, with Betway SA20 delivering not only thrilling cricket but also a production quality that resonates with television audiences, in much the same way as that experienced by attendees of the live event.”

The final is at Newlands in Cape Town on 10 February.