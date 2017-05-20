Industries

    Bayer South East Africa welcomes Jessica Nkosi as a brand ambassador for Bepanthen Derma

    Issued by OLC Through The Line Communications
    21 Feb 2024
    21 Feb 2024
    The much-admired South African actress and TV presenter Jessica Nkosi has partnered with the Bayer South Africa Consumer Health division as an ambassador for Bepanthen® Derma line of products, which are designed for dry and sensitive skin.
    Jessica Nkosi, Michael Mol (event MC) and Masego Pilanyane (Bayer senior brand manager)
    Jessica Nkosi, Michael Mol (event MC) and Masego Pilanyane (Bayer senior brand manager)

    With over 170 consumer health brands in our innovative global portfolio, Bayer gives people the ability to take charge of their health requirements across a range of conditions, including dermatology1. The collaboration between Bepanthen Derma and Jessica is an example of Bayer’s ongoing efforts to constantly seek new ways to reach, interact, and communicate with consumers.

    Jessica Nkosi is a well-known artist, a graceful woman, and holistic wellness advocate who personifies Bepanthen Derma's dedication to skin health. With Jessica Nkosi as brand ambassador for Bepanthen Derma, consumers can anticipate real initiatives that stress the value of skincare and the promotion of healthy and radiant skin. With her passion for health and beauty, Jessica Nkosi is the perfect fit to represent Bepanthen Derma's dedication to caring for the skin of South African consumers.

    "Bayer’s Bepanthen has always been at the forefront of skincare, and I am delighted to be part of a brand that aligns with my values. Skin health is an important aspect of overall wellbeing, and I look forward to sharing the benefits of Bepanthen Derma's product range with the South African community,” said Jessica Nkosi.

    As a Bepanthen Derma ambassador, Jessica Nkosi will engage with the public through various campaigns, sharing her own experiences about the brand products, and highlighting the significance of implementing a thorough skincare routine into everyday life.

    “With Jessica’s great impact over South African audiences, this partnership promises to be mutually beneficial, and make her the ideal fit for the brand. I am confident that our collaboration with Jessica Nkosi to promote skin health will resonate well with consumers and further strengthen the brand's position as a reliable skincare ally. We are thrilled to welcome Jessica Nkosi to the Bepanthen Derma family," said S’thokoza Nhleko, marketing head for Anglo speaking sub-Sahara.

    Consumers can look forward to exciting collaborations, insightful skincare tips, and encouraging messages from Jessica Nkosi, a Bepanthen Derma ambassador for skin health and radiance in South Africa.

    1. https://www.bayer.com/en/personal-health/better-health-for-all

    About Jessica Nkosi

    Jessica Nkosi is a South African actress and television presenter. She was born on 20 January 20 1990, in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Nkosi studied at the University of KwaZulu-Natal where she obtained a Bachelor of Social Science degree in Psychology and Performing Arts. She then moved to Johannesburg to pursue a career in acting. Nkosi's breakthrough role came in 2013 when she was cast as Qondi on the Mzansi Magic telenovela Isibaya. Her performance on the show earned her several award nominations, including a Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama.

    In addition to her acting career, Nkosi has also worked as a television presenter. She hosted the Mzansi Magic dance competition show Our Perfect Wedding and co-hosted the Mzansi Magic lifestyle show Top Shayela. Nkosi has received numerous awards for her work in the entertainment industry, including a DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Award for Favourite Actress in 2018 and a South African Film and Television Award for Best Actress in a TV Soap in 2020. Outside of her career, Nkosi is also known for her philanthropic work. She has been involved in several charitable organisations, including the Childhood Cancer Foundation of South Africa and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

    About Bayer

    Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability, and quality throughout the world. For more information, go to www.bayer.co.za.

    If you have any media related questions, please contact https://www.bayer.com/en/za/sea-media-contact.

    Bepanthen® Derma digital pages: Website | Facebook | Instagram.

    OLC Through The Line Communications
    OLC Through The Line Communications is an award winning experiential marketing agency that aims to move businesses and brands forward.

