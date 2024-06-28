Angostura Bar & Beverage Awards returns with new categories for the 2024 edition

Submissions for The South African Angostura® Bar & Beverage Awards are now open.

The South African beverage industry, including alcohol distributors and suppliers, is vital to our country’s economy and culture. Yet, many local distributors and suppliers often go unrecognised for their innovation, creativity, and outstanding service.

Answering this need, we are thrilled to announce the return of the South Africa Angostura® Bar & Beverage Awards for 2024!

After our grand debut in 2023, marking a milestone for the local cocktail and beverage industry, these awards are back to celebrate the exceptional talent and innovation that South Africa contributes to the global drinks scene.

In its second year, The South African Angostura® Bar & Beverage Awards 23024 introduces new categories specifically to honour the local suppliers and distributors who are pivotal in driving service excellence.

Join us in celebrating the contributions and excellence of our local suppliers and distributors by making your mark in entering this year’s beverage submissions categories. Showcase your innovation, culture, creativity, and flair that defines the South African beverage industry by entering your brand into the following categories:

Best Brand Campaign



Best CSI Campaign



Best New Local Product



Best Place to Work



Best Distributor/Retail Outlet

This is your opportunity to stand out as a leader in the industry, as the South African Angostura® Bar & Beverage Awards gears up to be the most sought-after local drinks awards, rivalling international accolades. Participating offers an invaluable opportunity to highlight your business’s achievements and earn well-deserved recognition. In 2023, we raked in over R50m in PR coverage alone!

This year, winning in any of these categories will not only reinforce the reputation of your business but also offers a compelling platform to enhance your presence in the market.

As an alcohol distributor or supplier, this is your opportunity to showcase your exceptional service delivery and accomplishments. Submit your application for consideration in categories like Best New Local Product and Best Distributor/Retail Outlet.

All alcohol suppliers and distributors are welcome to submit applications for award consideration. To maintain transparency and expertise, we’re introducing a judging panel of 46 highly esteemed leaders in the industry. While judges are eligible for awards, they will abstain from evaluating categories in which they have a nomination or a conflict of interest.

Seize your chance to be recognised for your excellence in the South African beverage industry. Submit your application today and join the ranks of the industry’s best and brightest. Entries close on 30 June 2024. To submit an entry contact us at az.oc.sdrawaegarevebdnarab@ofni

For more information about the Bar & Beverage Awards visit www.barandbeverageawards.co.za.

Follow us on social media for updates: Instagram @bar_beverageawards and Facebook @barbeverageawards.



