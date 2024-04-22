Amazon launches shopping channel on Prime Video, Amazon Freevee

Amazon Live has introduced an interactive and shoppable channel on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee. The new Fast Ad-Supported Streaming Television (Fast) channel enables customers to seamlessly browse, shop, and engage with content they’re watching on the TV screen by using their mobile device.

In 2023, more than one billion customers in the US and India watched Amazon Live streams across desktop, mobile, and Fire TV. With this launch, customers in the US will now have more ways to shop with Amazon Live creators, brands, and celebrities. The new channel will also feature Amazon’s “shop the show” technology that enables customers to seamlessly browse, shop, and engage with content they are watching on the TV screen by using their mobile device.

"We are excited to bring customers more ways to shop with their favorite Amazon Live creators and brands on our premium streaming services,” said Wayne Purboo, vice president of Amazon Shopping Videos. "With the new ‘Amazon Live’ Fast Channel on Prime Video and Freevee, we’re making shoppable entertainment more accessible, interactive, and engaging than ever before.”

Shop the TV screen

One of Amazon Live’s most unique benefits is how customers can easily add items to their shopping cart and complete their purchases in just a few clicks without ever leaving what they’re watching.

The “shop the show” technology brings the simplicity of that shopping experience to the TV screen. While watching the new FAST Channel, customers can open the Amazon Shopping app on their phone, type “shop the show” into the search bar, and they’ll be instantly directed to a shopping carousel highlighting the featured products they see on TV in real time.

With 75% of adults in the US looking at a mobile device while watching TV, this technology provides customers with a seamless, interactive, and convenient shopping experience.

The channel will feature customers’ most-watched and most-loved content from Amazon Live, including content from fan-favorite creators and brands like Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Rachel Clark, Madison LeCroy, Haley Kalil, Tastemade, The Bump, and more. These creators bring their unique style, expertise, gossip, and authenticity to each stream, making the experience even more engaging and entertaining.

Amazon Live is also collaborating with creators to develop new content made for the TV screen.

The channel is a blend of a shoppable social feed and streaming TV—24/7 programming featuring the best Amazon Live content and most engaging creators. Watch and shop on your TV today by navigating to the “Live TV” tab on Prime Video, Fire TV, or through the Freevee app. The feature is also available at Amazon.com/live on desktop and mobile.