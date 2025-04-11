Behind the Selfie
Marketing & Media Behind the Selfie

#BehindtheSelfie: Adriana Woolridge, marketing manager at Homemation

Adriana Wooldridge is the brain behind the marketing magic at Homemation. We caught up with her to find out what fuels her creativity, and how she juggles deadlines, strategy, and life beyond the office as marketing manager.
Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
11 Apr 2025
Adriana Woolridge is the marketing manager of Homemation. Source: Supplied.
Coffee, tea, or matcha? 

Coffee. It helps me start the day focused and energised, especially when there’s a lot on my plate.

What is a day in the life of Adriana like?

It starts with a plan and ends with “how did I end up doing this today? It’s a combination of team collaboration, overseeing campaigns, and making sure we’re delivering on our marketing objectives. I stay organised, but flexible—because plans can change quickly.

How do you stay productive?

I like to start with a focused mindset—headphones on (always Bowers & Wilkins, of course), a tidy workspace, clear goals, and regular check-ins to stay aligned with deadlines and priorities.

What excites you most about your job?

I love working with brands that enhance the way people experience sound, entertainment, and smart living in their homes. It’s about more than just tech—it’s about improving lives with smart, beautifully designed products.

What’s a marketing trend you’re currently loving?

The trend toward authenticity stands out to me. People connect with brands that feel real, especially when you're marketing brands and products that bring emotion and experience into their lives.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Don’t overcomplicate it.” Sometimes the simplest ideas have the biggest impact. Clarity and consistency often win.

What’s your favourite way to unwind after a busy day?

Comfy clothes, something binge-worthy, and absolutely no decision-making!

marketing, brand, automation
About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
