ACA’s Graduate and Internship Programmes deliver expanded opportunity in 2025

The ACA continues to drive meaningful transformation with its Graduate Programme, internship placements, and bursary support - expanding access, building skills, and enabling future talent in the advertising, marketing and communications sector.

Following a call for applications in 2024, the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) is proud to confirm the placement of four interns for 2025 as part of its industry-focused training initiatives. These internship opportunities form part of a broader skills and transformation drive that includes the ACA’s Graduate Programme in partnership with the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, now in its second year.

Additionally, 14 bursaries for 2025 have been awarded in partnership with Red & Yellow, the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA), and the Economic Development Fund (EDF). Funding provided by the MDDA and the EDF has enabled both the internship placements and the bursary programme.

The ACA Graduate Programme, launched in 2024, was developed to provide new entrants to the marketing and communications industry with a comprehensive, structured learning journey. The curriculum covers key disciplines such as account management, creative, digital strategy, research, agency finance, media, and responsible advertising, and is delivered by industry experts with practical, real-world experience.

“People entering our industry often lack exposure to the integrated nature of how agencies function,” says Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA. “This programme addresses that gap by combining structured learning with real-world agency insight, and the feedback from both delegates and agency partners has been overwhelmingly positive.”

The four selected interns began their placements in February 2025, and are hosted by ACA member agencies Lobengula, Ebony & Ivory, and Singh & Sons. These interns are enrolled in the ACA Graduate Programme while working full-time in agency roles until January 2026. This dual-track approach ensures that interns gain practical, on-the-job experience while earning a National Certificate in Advertising (NQF 5), further strengthening the industry’s future talent pool.

The ACA also welcomed Dineo Mashiane into the organisation as Marketing & Project Coordinator in 2025. Dineo has also been enrolled in the Graduate Programme, demonstrating the ACA’s commitment to creating internal pathways to growth alongside its external industry support.

In an ongoing effort towards long-term transformation, the ACA partnered with Red & Yellow to allocate 14 bursaries for the 2025 academic year - covering tuition, with additional allocation of funds toward accommodation, books, and living costs. Of these, 10 recipients are pursuing a BA in Visual Communication, and four are enrolled in the BCom in Marketing. These students represent the next generation of diverse talent who will shape the future of the industry.

“This is a clear example of what industry bodies can achieve when they take the lead,” says Rightford. “By engaging the MDDA, we were able to secure the funding that covers the graduate programme, intern stipends, and the bursary programme. And through our partnership with Red & Yellow, we’re ensuring that learning is practical, applied, and relevant to the real needs of the agency environment.”

According to Andrew Allison, chief commercial officer at Red & Yellow Creative School of Business: “One of the biggest industry-wide needs we’re addressing with the ACA Graduate Programme is the shortage of graduates and interns who are both “work-ready” and who have a good understanding of agency fundamentals. In time, our hope is that this programme will set the benchmark for all new entrants, enable agencies to recruit talent who have completed it with confidence, and provide an environment in which agencies of all shapes and sizes can come together and collaborate in solving a shared challenge”.

"As a creative business school built to serve industry, we know that nurturing skilled, work-ready graduates is not a nice-to-have - it’s a necessity. This partnership with the ACA reflects our shared belief in industry-aligned education and transformation through access. We're proud to be helping shape the next wave of professionals who will bring new thinking, creativity, and diversity to the workplace."

Shoeshoe Qhu, Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) CEO, adds: "Education is life-changing. Through the EDF bursary, in partnership with Red & Yellow and the ACA, we are not just providing financial support - we are investing in the next generation of media and advertising professionals, shaping future industry leaders and driving meaningful impact."

Through the ACA’s Graduate Programme, and its internship and bursary initiatives, the association continues to invest in the development of a more inclusive, representative, and future-focused communications industry.



