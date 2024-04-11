7th Icon Conference looks at the role of multi-disciplinary teams in oncology

The 7th Icon Conference to be held in Johannesburg in early May this year, promises to highlight key issues impacting on the state of oncology services in South Africa. The biannual Icon Conference is the premier gathering for the South African oncology community, providing a vital platform for debating issues that directly influence better access to treatment and better outcomes for patients.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Integrating expertise: The role of multi-disciplinary teams in oncology” and will focus on the role of multi-disciplinary teams in delivering better outcomes for patients. It underscores the critical importance of collaborative, cross-disciplinary approaches in the field of oncology.

Dr Sudeshen Naidoo, co-chair of the conference, elaborates, "Multidisciplinary teams cultivate an environment of ongoing learning and growth, where professionals with diverse backgrounds collaborate and gather insights from each other's experiences. Through case studies and best practices, the conference will exemplify how such collaborative efforts have propelled advancements in cancer care."

Plenary session highlight

A not-to-be-missed plenary session this year is the panel discussion, “The impending impact of the NHI on private healthcare practitioners in SA.” Critics worry about the potential strain on private healthcare practitioners and facilities, fearing a decrease in autonomy and income due to increased regulation and potential fee structures.

Moreover, there are apprehensions regarding the sustainability of the NHI programme itself, particularly its ability to provide quality healthcare to all citizens while avoiding long waiting times and resource shortages.

Well-known thought leader and media personality Professor JJ Tabane will lead an esteemed panel of experts to debate how the NHI will impact the industry.

Dr Keo Tabane, Co-Chair of the conference says that the event will be academically rewarding with contributions from expert oncologists, surgeons, pathologists, and radiologists.

“We invite all oncologists, radiation therapists, chemotherapy and pharmacy staff, medical physicists, practice managers, senior administrative staff, and stakeholders from the funding environment to attend.”

The Icon 2024 Conference provides an invaluable platform for oncology professionals to share insights, exchange ideas, and explore innovative ways to further strengthen the integration of expertise within the South African oncology community.

As with previous years, the conference programme will offer parallel streams for the following sectors:

Clinical Oncology and Radiotherapy



Nursing



Business and Administration



Social Workers

The details:

Theme: Integrating expertise: The role of multi-disciplinary teams in oncology

Dates: 10-12 May 2024

Venue: Indaba Hotel & Conference Centre, Johannesburg.

Register online or visit www.iconconference.co.za for more information.