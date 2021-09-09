Industries

Clockwork's Marketing Learnership Programme is now open to applicants

9 Sep 2021
Issued by: Clockwork
Young marketing learners can jump on the right path with free education and work experience by applying for Clockwork's annual Marketing Learnership Programme, which is now open to applicants.
Clockwork's Marketing Learnership Programme is now open to applicants

In partnership with Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, Clockwork has five slots available each year, offering students and aspiring marketers the chance to learn from the best with a comprehensive 12-month programme.

The learnership programme consists of six months of classroom training and six months of integrated work learning at the Clockwork offices in Johannesburg. Students receive a holistic look at the world of marketing by studying Communications, Strategy, Content, Digital and Design in the course.

This is the perfect way to get a foot in the door of marketing or advertising, and the Clockwork Marketing Learnership Programme is open to anyone with a matric, regardless of previous marketing experience or education.

Applicants are encouraged to submit their CV with a cover letter and a 30-second video explaining why they should be the next learner at Clockwork.

Apply here: https://www.clockworkmedia.co.za/careers/marketing-learnership-program/

Clockwork
Clockwork is a Johannesburg and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
