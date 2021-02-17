London International Awards creates coaching programme

London International Awards (LIA) has created a coaching and networking programme to develop, educate, inspire and grow young creative talent.
The goal of this programme is to give young creatives access to learn from some of the most experienced people working in our industry and related industries. The mentee selection process will open in March and the coaching sessions will take place between April and July 2021. Further information on becoming a mentee will be released in the beginning of March. This exclusive and enriching global programme will be limited to 100 mentees, who are currently working in the industry.
The opportunity to have one-to-one coaching sessions with some of the finest creative minds is a golden opportunity for young creatives working in this business. This game-changing training academy is a powerful springboard for the next generation of talent.
LIA is doing this by offering a virtual coaching experience to create personal connections through direct one-to-one interaction that on a global level has never been offered anywhere else in the industry. This programme will allow young talent to tap into the minds, expertise and experiences of respected industry stars.
Their interaction is with not just one, but three ‘Creative Coaches’ from around the globe. These personal e-coaching sessions, of an hour each, with three different established industry leaders are private and bespoke. They will cover all disciplines from creative, to strategy, to account management, etc., with emphasis on skill development, how to work and navigate in these virtual times and how to establish future directions to meet the ever-shifting demands of the global work environment. In addition, there will be several virtual, group speaker sessions, which mentees will be able to sign up for.
LIA believes creativity is the most valuable asset in the business today. That’s why each session is designed to develop and grow young talent, coaching them to their full potential. This program, through its one-to-one coaching, will be able to take a talent to a place they can’t take themselves, to see in people what they can’t see in themself.
“You can’t teach creativity but you can coach talent. Getting real time one-to-one coaching with industry luminaries is a complete privilege and an extremely rare opportunity. But we are going to make it happen. Unlike virtual seminars or webinars, this program is a platform where mentees get up-close and personal face-time with their player coaches. Given the current climate, LIA wants to support the creative industry by offering a digital space where they can learn, seek specific expert advice and make invaluable connections with industry leaders,” said Barbara Levy, President of the LIA.
She added: “We have always had an ingrained belief in two things – great work and giving back to the industry by nurturing and inspiring young talent. This program is dedicated to exactly those values and we are excited that we can continue to give back to our industry in this way; LIA is perfectly positioned to do so with Creative LIAisons, despite what is happening globally. We are, as always, working in close collaboration with all the top creatives to propel the industry forward.”
Here is a preview of a selection of our industry leading coaches:
- Bruno Bertelli, Global CCO Publicis Worldwide / CCO Publicis Groupe Italy, Milan
- Joakim Borgstrom, Global Chief Creative Officer at BBH Singapore
- Pancho Cassis, Partner & Global Chief Creative Officer at DAVID The Agency, Madrid
- Kathy Delaney, Global CCO at Publicis Health/Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, New York
- Rupen Desai, Global CMO at Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, Singapore
- Matt Eastwood, Global Chief Creative Officer at McCann Health, New York
- Merlee Jayme, Global President at dentsu mcgarrybowen, Singapore
- Judy John, Global Chief Creative Officer at Edelman, Toronto
- John Mescall, Global ECD / Global Creative Council President at McCann Worldgroup, New York
- Malcolm Poynton, Global Chief Creative Officer at Cheil Worldwide, London
- Ronald Ng, Global Chief Creative Officer at MRM, New York
- Joe Sciarrotta, Deputy Chief Creative Officer, Worldwide at Ogilvy Worldwide, Chicago
- Stephan Vogel, CCO of EMEA and Creative Chairman of Ogilvy Germany, Frankfurt
- Jessica Apellaniz, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy Latam, Mexico City
- Meena Ayittey, Film Director at Great Guns, London
- Borja Borrero, Executive Creative Director EMEA, India & Latam at Interbrand, Madrid
- Katrien Bottez, Executive Creative Director at Happiness, Brussels
- Dave Bowman, APAC Creative Chief at Google PI, Sydney
- Javier Campopiano, Partner / CCO at Grey Europe, London
- Amy Carvajal, Chief Creative Officer at Code and Theory, New York
- Martin Cedergren, Chief Creative Officer at Stendahls, Stockholm
- Eugene Cheong, Founder / Creative Director at E The Agency, Singapore
- Susana Coerver, CEO at FUEL, Lisbon
- Sonal Dabral, Creative Consultant, Former CCO South East Asia at Ogilvy, Mumbai
- Emma Daines, Founder / CEO / Executive Producer at Fin Design & Effects, Sydney
- Emma de la Fosse, Chief Creative Officer at Digitas UK, London
- Icaro Doria, Chief Creative Office at Hill Holliday, Boston
- Melissa Eccles, Group Creative Director at Amazon Studios, Culver City
- Mike Felix, Creative Director at DDB Group New Zealand, Auckland
- R.John Fidelino, Head of Brand Innovation & Commercial Impact, The Development, New York
- John Forero, President / CCO at DDB Colombia, Bogota
- Jenny Glover, Executive Creative Director at Juniper Park\TBWA, Toronto
- David Guerrero, Creative Chairman and CCO at BBDO Guerrero, Makati City
- Sarah Guessoum, Creative Lead at ByteDance / TikTok, Dubai
- Bianca Guimarães, Executive Creative Director at Mischief, New York
- Rory Hamilton, Founder / Chief Creative Officer at Boys + Girls, Dublin
- Guido Heffels, Founder / CCO at Heimat, Berlin
- Fura Johannesdottir, Chief Design Officer at Huge, Brooklyn, New York
- Prasoon Joshi, CEO / CCO McCann Worldgroup India & Chairman McCann Asia Pacific
- Waithera Kabiru, Head of Media Futures at East African Breweries Limited (a subsidiary of Diageo PLC), Nairobi
- Menno Kluin, Chief Creative Officer at 360i, New York
- Chow Kok Keong, Regional ECD at Hakuhodo Asia Pacific, Kuala Lumpur
- Lorenz Langgartner, Serviceplan Innovation Team Heads at Serviceplan, Munich
- Pum Lefebure, Co-Founder / Chief Creative Officer at Design Army, Washington D.C.
- Ben Lilley, Creative Chairman of McCann Australia
- Ted Lim, Founder and Creative Consultant at DIFF Creative Consultants, Selangor
- Tony Liu, Chairman / Chief Creative Officer at M&C Saatchi aeiou, Shanghai
- Becky McOwen-Banks, Executive Creative Director at VaynerMedia, London
- JD Michaels, Creator / Partner at Michaels.Adams, New York
- Adrian Mills, Lead Partner, Creative Brand Advertising at Deloitte, Melbourne
- Dany Minaker, Latam Chief Creative Officer at Wunderman Thompson, Buenos Aires
- Jens Mortier, Partner & CEO at mortierbrigade, Brussels
- Takayuki Niizawa, Chief Creative Officer at Wunderman Thompson, Tokyo
- Brett O'Connor, Founder / Executive Creative Director at VCCP Health, London
- Per Pedersen, Founder / Creative at By The Network, Copenhagen
- Jyrki Poutanen, Chief Creative Officer \ Partner at TBWA\Helsinki, Helsinki
- Maddie Raedts, Founder / CCO at IMA part of MediaMonks/S4, Amsterdam
- Erh Ray, CEO / Partner at BETC/Havas, São Paulo
- Franz Röppischer, Serviceplan Innovation Team Heads at Serviceplan, Munich
- Denise Rossetto, Partner / CCO at Broken Heart Love Affair, Toronto
- Umma Saini, Brand & Creative Lead at Google India, Mumbai
- Hyun Seo Yoo, Senior Creative at TikTok Creative Lab, Dubai
- Gavin Simpson, Chief Creative Officer at Fortuna, Jakarta
- Andrea Stillacci, Founder / CEO at Herezie Group, Paris
- Wilf Sweetland, Global CEO / Partner at Sweetshop, Melbourne
- Ben Tarr, President of Leo Burnett Canada, Toronto
- Ralph van Dijk, Founder and Executive Creative Director at Eardrum, Sydney
- Diederik van Middelkoop, Creative Director / Partner at Amp.Amsterdam, Amsterdam
- Taras Wayner, CCO, North America at Wunderman Thompson, New York
- Ricardo Wolff, Executive Creative Director at Innocean, Berlin
To view all the coaches: https://www.liaawards.com/creative_liaisons/coaches/2021/