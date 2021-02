London International Awards creates coaching programme

London International Awards (LIA) has created a coaching and networking programme to develop, educate, inspire and grow young creative talent.

Bruno Bertelli, Global CCO Publicis Worldwide / CCO Publicis Groupe Italy, Milan



Joakim Borgstrom, Global Chief Creative Officer at BBH Singapore



Pancho Cassis, Partner & Global Chief Creative Officer at DAVID The Agency, Madrid



Kathy Delaney, Global CCO at Publicis Health/Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, New York



Rupen Desai, Global CMO at Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, Singapore



Matt Eastwood, Global Chief Creative Officer at McCann Health, New York



Merlee Jayme, Global President at dentsu mcgarrybowen, Singapore



Judy John, Global Chief Creative Officer at Edelman, Toronto



John Mescall, Global ECD / Global Creative Council President at McCann Worldgroup, New York



Malcolm Poynton, Global Chief Creative Officer at Cheil Worldwide, London



Ronald Ng, Global Chief Creative Officer at MRM, New York



Joe Sciarrotta, Deputy Chief Creative Officer, Worldwide at Ogilvy Worldwide, Chicago



Stephan Vogel, CCO of EMEA and Creative Chairman of Ogilvy Germany, Frankfurt



Jessica Apellaniz, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy Latam, Mexico City



Meena Ayittey, Film Director at Great Guns, London



Borja Borrero, Executive Creative Director EMEA, India & Latam at Interbrand, Madrid



Katrien Bottez, Executive Creative Director at Happiness, Brussels



Dave Bowman, APAC Creative Chief at Google PI, Sydney



Javier Campopiano, Partner / CCO at Grey Europe, London



Amy Carvajal, Chief Creative Officer at Code and Theory, New York



Martin Cedergren, Chief Creative Officer at Stendahls, Stockholm



Eugene Cheong, Founder / Creative Director at E The Agency, Singapore



Susana Coerver, CEO at FUEL, Lisbon



Sonal Dabral, Creative Consultant, Former CCO South East Asia at Ogilvy, Mumbai



Emma Daines, Founder / CEO / Executive Producer at Fin Design & Effects, Sydney



Emma de la Fosse, Chief Creative Officer at Digitas UK, London



Icaro Doria, Chief Creative Office at Hill Holliday, Boston



Melissa Eccles, Group Creative Director at Amazon Studios, Culver City



Mike Felix, Creative Director at DDB Group New Zealand, Auckland



R.John Fidelino, Head of Brand Innovation & Commercial Impact, The Development, New York



John Forero, President / CCO at DDB Colombia, Bogota



Jenny Glover, Executive Creative Director at Juniper Park\TBWA, Toronto



David Guerrero, Creative Chairman and CCO at BBDO Guerrero, Makati City



Sarah Guessoum, Creative Lead at ByteDance / TikTok, Dubai



Bianca Guimarães, Executive Creative Director at Mischief, New York



Rory Hamilton, Founder / Chief Creative Officer at Boys + Girls, Dublin



Guido Heffels, Founder / CCO at Heimat, Berlin



Fura Johannesdottir, Chief Design Officer at Huge, Brooklyn, New York



Prasoon Joshi, CEO / CCO McCann Worldgroup India & Chairman McCann Asia Pacific



Waithera Kabiru, Head of Media Futures at East African Breweries Limited (a subsidiary of Diageo PLC), Nairobi



Menno Kluin, Chief Creative Officer at 360i, New York



Chow Kok Keong, Regional ECD at Hakuhodo Asia Pacific, Kuala Lumpur



Lorenz Langgartner, Serviceplan Innovation Team Heads at Serviceplan, Munich



Pum Lefebure, Co-Founder / Chief Creative Officer at Design Army, Washington D.C.



Ben Lilley, Creative Chairman of McCann Australia



Ted Lim, Founder and Creative Consultant at DIFF Creative Consultants, Selangor



Tony Liu, Chairman / Chief Creative Officer at M&C Saatchi aeiou, Shanghai



Becky McOwen-Banks, Executive Creative Director at VaynerMedia, London



JD Michaels, Creator / Partner at Michaels.Adams, New York



Adrian Mills, Lead Partner, Creative Brand Advertising at Deloitte, Melbourne



Dany Minaker, Latam Chief Creative Officer at Wunderman Thompson, Buenos Aires



Jens Mortier, Partner & CEO at mortierbrigade, Brussels



Takayuki Niizawa, Chief Creative Officer at Wunderman Thompson, Tokyo



Brett O'Connor, Founder / Executive Creative Director at VCCP Health, London



Per Pedersen, Founder / Creative at By The Network, Copenhagen



Jyrki Poutanen, Chief Creative Officer \ Partner at TBWA\Helsinki, Helsinki



Maddie Raedts, Founder / CCO at IMA part of MediaMonks/S4, Amsterdam



Erh Ray, CEO / Partner at BETC/Havas, São Paulo



Franz Röppischer, Serviceplan Innovation Team Heads at Serviceplan, Munich



Denise Rossetto, Partner / CCO at Broken Heart Love Affair, Toronto



Umma Saini, Brand & Creative Lead at Google India, Mumbai



Hyun Seo Yoo, Senior Creative at TikTok Creative Lab, Dubai



Gavin Simpson, Chief Creative Officer at Fortuna, Jakarta



Andrea Stillacci, Founder / CEO at Herezie Group, Paris



Wilf Sweetland, Global CEO / Partner at Sweetshop, Melbourne



Ben Tarr, President of Leo Burnett Canada, Toronto



Ralph van Dijk, Founder and Executive Creative Director at Eardrum, Sydney



Diederik van Middelkoop, Creative Director / Partner at Amp.Amsterdam, Amsterdam



Taras Wayner, CCO, North America at Wunderman Thompson, New York



Ricardo Wolff, Executive Creative Director at Innocean, Berlin

The goal of this programme is to give young creatives access to learn from some of the most experienced people working in our industry and related industries. The mentee selection process will open in March and the coaching sessions will take place between April and July 2021. Further information on becoming a mentee will be released in the beginning of March. This exclusive and enriching global programme will be limited to 100 mentees, who are currently working in the industry.The opportunity to have one-to-one coaching sessions with some of the finest creative minds is a golden opportunity for young creatives working in this business. This game-changing training academy is a powerful springboard for the next generation of talent.LIA is doing this by offering a virtual coaching experience to create personal connections through direct one-to-one interaction that on a global level has never been offered anywhere else in the industry. This programme will allow young talent to tap into the minds, expertise and experiences of respected industry stars.Their interaction is with not just one, but three ‘Creative Coaches’ from around the globe. These personal e-coaching sessions, of an hour each, with three different established industry leaders are private and bespoke. They will cover all disciplines from creative, to strategy, to account management, etc., with emphasis on skill development, how to work and navigate in these virtual times and how to establish future directions to meet the ever-shifting demands of the global work environment. In addition, there will be several virtual, group speaker sessions, which mentees will be able to sign up for.LIA believes creativity is the most valuable asset in the business today. That’s why each session is designed to develop and grow young talent, coaching them to their full potential. This program, through its one-to-one coaching, will be able to take a talent to a place they can’t take themselves, to see in people what they can’t see in themself.“You can’t teach creativity but you can coach talent. Getting real time one-to-one coaching with industry luminaries is a complete privilege and an extremely rare opportunity. But we are going to make it happen. Unlike virtual seminars or webinars, this program is a platform where mentees get up-close and personal face-time with their player coaches. Given the current climate, LIA wants to support the creative industry by offering a digital space where they can learn, seek specific expert advice and make invaluable connections with industry leaders,” said Barbara Levy, President of the LIA.She added: “We have always had an ingrained belief in two things – great work and giving back to the industry by nurturing and inspiring young talent. This program is dedicated to exactly those values and we are excited that we can continue to give back to our industry in this way; LIA is perfectly positioned to do so with Creative LIAisons, despite what is happening globally. We are, as always, working in close collaboration with all the top creatives to propel the industry forward.”Here is a preview of a selection of our industry leading coaches:To view all the coaches: https://www.liaawards.com/creative_liaisons/coaches/2021/