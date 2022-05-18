Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

OliverAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingWavemakerYehBaby DigitalClockworkOrnicoVicinity MediaSocial PlacesOFM RadioThe Publicity WorkshopInsight SurveyWunderman ThompsonGrey AfricaGrapevine CommunicationsBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Film & Cinematography Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Junior Content and Video Editor Cape Town
  • Mid Video Editor Stellenbosch
  • Video Production/Video Editing/Media Paid Internship Johannesburg
  • Senior Video Editor Cape Town
  • Sound Technician Pretoria
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Another feather in the cap for YehBaby Marketing Creatives

    18 May 2022
    Issued by: YehBaby Digital
    The travel video, The Roam. Explore. Travel to the Cape Winelands. produced by Yehbaby Marketing Creatives on behalf of Paarl & Wellington Wine Tourism won a Silver at the recently concluded International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) in Cape Town.
    YehBaby Marketing Creatives is a creative studio of brand managers, copy writers, developers and designers located in Paarl. For the last twelve years, the agency has helped businesses and entrepreneurs tell their stories online, enhancing brand value and driving business.

    To speed up the recovery of local tourism in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdowns, the agency worked with the Drakenstein Local Tourism Association on a 2021 campaign. The The Roam. Explore. Travel to the Cape Winelands. video was the centre piece of the campaign.

    The video won a Silver Trophy in the ITFFA category for African Tourism Destinations – City. Other category winners came from as far afield as Greece, Portugal, the Philippines, and Uganda.

    “We were extremely proud to have been nominated as a finalist among the stiff competition and were stoked to receive a Silver award on top of that. It just re-affirms that the destination marketing campaigns created by Yehbaby Marketing Creatives on behalf of the organisation have had an impact and are also recognised by our peers within the industry,” says Annelize Stroebel, general manager of Drakenstein Local Tourism Association.

    Watch the full video on YouTube:



    Link to site with award winners:
    https://itff.africa/2022-winners-tourism-africa-competition/'

    About the Festival

    The International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) mainly aims to contribute to the development of domestic and international tourism while encouraging the growth of the local film industry. To promote South Africa and Africa as tourist destinations, the ITFFA encourages short film productions that showcase South Africa and Africa as a tourist destination and expose the continent to international filmmakers.

    NextOptions
    YehBaby Digital
    We specialise in connecting our clients with their customers online. As experts in brand positioning, content and online marketing, we can turn your brand into an online marketing asset.

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz