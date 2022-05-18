Another feather in the cap for YehBaby Marketing Creatives

The travel video, The Roam. Explore. Travel to the Cape Winelands. produced by Yehbaby Marketing Creatives on behalf of Paarl & Wellington Wine Tourism won a Silver at the recently concluded International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) in Cape Town.
YehBaby Marketing Creatives is a creative studio of brand managers, copy writers, developers and designers located in Paarl. For the last twelve years, the agency has helped businesses and entrepreneurs tell their stories online, enhancing brand value and driving business.
To speed up the recovery of local tourism in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdowns, the agency worked with the Drakenstein Local Tourism Association on a 2021 campaign. The The Roam. Explore. Travel to the Cape Winelands. video was the centre piece of the campaign.
The video won a Silver Trophy in the ITFFA category for African Tourism Destinations – City. Other category winners came from as far afield as Greece, Portugal, the Philippines, and Uganda.
“We were extremely proud to have been nominated as a finalist among the stiff competition and were stoked to receive a Silver award on top of that. It just re-affirms that the destination marketing campaigns created by Yehbaby Marketing Creatives on behalf of the organisation have had an impact and are also recognised by our peers within the industry,” says Annelize Stroebel, general manager of Drakenstein Local Tourism Association.
The International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) mainly aims to contribute to the development of domestic and international tourism while encouraging the growth of the local film industry. To promote South Africa and Africa as tourist destinations, the ITFFA encourages short film productions that showcase South Africa and Africa as a tourist destination and expose the continent to international filmmakers.