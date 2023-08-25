Industries

Exhibitions Company news South Africa

Scan Display and its MD win SAACI awards

25 Aug 2023
Issued by: Scan Display
Exhibition and events supplier, Scan Display, was delighted to be recognised with an award from the Southern African Association for the Conference Industry (SAACI) at its national congress earlier this month. The company's managing director, Justin Hawes, was also acknowledged with an award in his personal capacity.

Scan Display was presented with the Ubuntu Award for its contribution ‘socially, culturally and environmentally’ to the local business tourism industry. Scan Display runs a very successful learnership programme, with a large proportion of staff members, including production director, Martina Ledwaba, having joined Scan Display as part of this programme.

Scan Display and its MD win SAACI awards

The company is committed to enterprise development and skills development and is a B-BBEE Level 2 contributor. The Scan Display BEE Trust, which represents several long-standing staff members, owns a share of Scan Display.

As a proponent of sustainability and the environment, Scan Display has been an active member of the Event Greening Forum (EGF), a non-profit organisation promoting sustainability in the South African events industry, since the organisation was formed in 2009.

Justin Hawes was presented with the Godfrey King Hall of Honour Award for his contribution to the business tourism industry over the years, including his involvement in promoting sustainability within the industry and representing local business tourism globally.

Scan Display and its MD win SAACI awards

Driven by a passion for preserving the environment, Hawes was a founder of the EGF and is currently the organisation’s treasurer. He has also promoted the local MICE industry through his involvement with the Brussels-based International Federation of Exhibition & Event Services (IFES). In 2011, Hawes became the first African to be represented on the association’s board. He was the association’s treasurer from 2013-2016, vice president from 2017-2020, and president from 2021-2022.

The SAACI annual conference was held in Addo in the Eastern Cape from 30 July to 1 August 2023. Addo was chosen as the location as part of SAACI’s drive to promote events in ‘Small Towns & Dorpies’. Hawes says the event was a very successful networking opportunity: “It was great to connect with industry colleagues and the conference covered excellent content and included innovative sustainable elements, a cause close to my heart.”

Scan Display
Scan Display is a leader in the African exhibition, events, branding and retail display industries, specialising in shopfitting, brand activations, retail displays, exhibition stands and exhibition and event infrastructure.
Read more: Scan Display, SAACI, Justin Hawes, Ubuntu award, Event Greening Forum, Southern African Association for the Conference Industry

