#LetsTalkDigital: Zumi Njongwe from Nestle talks digital transformation

22 Sep 2022
In partnership with Futuretech Media, Let's Talk Digital is coming to an end of their Women's series with guest Zumi Njongwe about her journey as a leader and how she views digital transformation from a media perspective.
#LetsTalkDigital: Zumi Njongwe from Nestle talks digital transformation

Njongwe is passionate about being a champion of the African story and leads from the Heart. She believes that self-introspection is the fundamental basis of growth. She says, "If you want to grow and innovate, push yourself to the edge of possibility, there's nothing like working across different markets. It build your character and social skills and humbles you in the process."

Being surrounded by like-minded and across a different spectrum of the business allows one to grow exponentially. Zumi shares how Nestle is transforming digitally and some unique capabilities they build to be future-ready.



Let’s Talk Digital features every second Thursday on Bizcommunity Marketing & Media homepages and via https://talkdigitalza.co.za/, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and band.link, iono.fm.

Audrey Naidoo is head digital marketing at Absa. A digital activist, podcaster, influencer, public speaker & and members of various professional bodies: IAB Brand Council member, MMA, CMO Advisory Council for Africa & MASA. Naidoo owns a podcast called LetsTalkDigital which aims to educate, share and open up digital conversations in the industry. Naidoo is a professional marketer with extensive experience in the broader digital ecosystem with a focus on commercialisation, data, tech, analytics, creative, strategy and digital marketing transformation.

Tyran De Beer is the creative producer for Let’s Talk Digital. A jack of all things digital and technical, aspiring to master marketing and finance trades. His passion lies in data, analytics, tech and measurement. He is the digital consultant at Absa and is responsible for driving the commercialisation of digital efforts across the enterprise. Previous experience has been on the agency side with a focus on media strategy, performance and ROI with a strong inclination to Google Ads.

media, digital marketing, Nestle, digital transformation, #WomensMonth, Zumi Njongwe

