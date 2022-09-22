LetsTalkDigital: Zumi Njongwe from Nestle talks digital transformation

Njongwe is passionate about being a champion of the African story and leads from the Heart. She believes that self-introspection is the fundamental basis of growth. She says, "If you want to grow and innovate, push yourself to the edge of possibility, there's nothing like working across different markets. It build your character and social skills and humbles you in the process."

Being surrounded by like-minded and across a different spectrum of the business allows one to grow exponentially. Zumi shares how Nestle is transforming digitally and some unique capabilities they build to be future-ready.





Let’s Talk Digital features every second Thursday on Bizcommunity Marketing & Media homepages and via https://talkdigitalza.co.za/, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and band.link, iono.fm.