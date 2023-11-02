Industries

Podcasts

Podcasts

Africa

Dis-Chem launches health podcast

2 Nov 2023
Dis-Chem has announced it will be launching its Better Health podcast focusing on primary healthcare and wellness.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

“We have challenges like mental health, load shedding, rising costs, and unemployment that plague our nation, and it is difficult to find local podcasts that South Africans can relate to. This series will provide authentic, South African content that resonates with real-life, local experiences,” says Lynette Saltzman, founder, and director at Dis-Chem.

Actionable growth

Each episode will spotlight noteworthy people from different walks of life, including sports stars, entertainers, healthcare specialists, beauty and fitness gurus, and more.

Lesiba Kgoogo is the new ESG executive for the brand. Source: Supplied.
Dis-Chem Pharmacies appoints Lesiba Kgoogo to ESG executive position

20 Jul 2023

Saltzman adds; “Each episode isn't just about stories; it’s about actionable growth and debunking myths, based on factual, credible content and insightful information that is essential to health and wellbeing.”

Edutainment

“This is as much about having meaningful conversations about healthcare as it is about edutainment and educating consumers about their health by giving them the correct information. We understand the critical importance of knowledge when it comes to taking steps to improve one’s health, and we know that we can play an important role in empowering and educating people in this regard.”

The Dis-Chem Better Health podcast will stream on Dis-Chem’s website (both audio and video) and will be available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and everywhere else you get your podcasts.

NextOptions
Read more: health, podcast, Wellness, Dis-Chem, Lynette Saltzman

News

