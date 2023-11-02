D&AD Awards 2024 open with new categories

The D&AD Awards 2024 have introduced brand new categories; Health & Wellbeing, Pharma, Luxury and Sustained Impact.

Image supplied. This year’s D&AD Awards 2024 introduces brand new categories dedicated to Health & Wellbeing, Pharma, Luxury and Sustained Impact

The D&AD also announced that the D&AD judging, festival and ceremony will have a new home at the Southbank Centre over two days in May 2024.

Donal Keenan, D&AD Awards director says: “As the industry landscape changes so do our Awards but that pursuit of creative excellence and the outstanding standard of work awarded each year will never diminish.

“D&AD not only reflects changes but drives future trends. Along with our category changes I'm really excited about our festival's new home on the London Southbank which will give an even bigger platform for our community in the year ahead.”

Health & Wellbeing and Pharma

With ever-increasing prominence around both physical and mental health and following the successful introduction of eight Health & Wellbeing subcategories in 2022, D&AD is giving this crucial space its own discipline.

The judges are looking for exciting industry-leading campaigns, designs and initiatives across these industries.

The jury president Tim Hawkey, CCO of Area 23, is considered a global leader, having broken records in healthcare for worldwide response and engagement with award-winning campaigns.

Luxury work category

A new category exclusively for Luxury work will acknowledge and celebrate the very best of creative excellence and innovation in one of the world’s most daring and crafted creative sectors.

This category launches with its own jury due to the distinct challenges and approach to creativity associated with this space.

Jury president Ravi Amaratunga Hitchcock, co-founder of Soursop, brings his experience from leading initiatives such as Gucci Changemakers, the new scholarship programme for creative students, and overseeing long-term creative campaigns for clients such as Nike and Maserati.

Sustained Impact category

Another new category, Sustained Impact, celebrates long-term impact.

The category moves to recognise work that not only drives one or more of the UN’s SDGs but that generates increased behavioural, environmental, social or policy change over time.

This complements the existing Impact and Future Impact categories and will also be judged by the Impact Council. With an eligibility period of five years, entered work should be meaningful and have a long-term impact.

This category will be led by jury president Harsh Kapadia, the chief creative officer for MRM New York.

Decarbonising the advertising industry

D&AD are supporters of Ad Net Zero, committed to decarbonising the advertising industry and promoting sustainable consumer behaviour change.

To help understand the level of commitment and progress towards net zero targets D&AD has joined Ad Net Zero supporters in asking whether agencies and brands have science-based Net Zero targets in place.

Submitting this information is mandatory but is for research purposes only. Your response will not be passed on to the judges or affect your award eligibility.

Was AI used?

AI is everywhere and the use of it will undoubtedly redefine creative excellence, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. All entrants will now be asked if AI was used so judges know if, or how, it’s been used.

Discount for small business

To make entering the D&AD awards more accessible, the freelancers and small business discount has increased from 25% - 30% across all categories.

New home

The D&AD Festival and Ceremony 2024 has a new home at the Southbank Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hall Building. On 21-22 May, the festival will gather 350+ global creative leaders and feature 80+ speakers, two main stages, the Masterclass stage, activations, jury insights, networking, parties and a first view of some of the shortlisted work on display, closing the two-day event with the D&AD Awards Ceremony.

Speakers will include industry experts such as:

Malika Favre, illustrator



Chaka Sobhani, global CCO, Leo Burnett



Priya Prakash, founder & CEO of Design for Social Change



Brian Collins, founder & CCO, Collins



Verònica Fuerte, founder & creative directress, Hey



Nils Leonard, founder, Uncommon Creative Studio



Andrew Sandoz, global CCO, Deloitte Digital.

The stage tracks will include Leadership, Jury Insights, Sustainable Impact, Crafting Excellence, Embracing Tech and Transforming Brands.

Key Dates

1 November 2023: Open for entries and Festival tickets on sale



6 December 2023: Super Early Bird Discount Deadline (save 30% on entries and Festival tickets)



7 February 2024: Early Bird Discount Deadline (save 20% on entries and Festival tickets)



13 March 2024: Final Awards entry deadline



3 April - 8 May 2024: Online Judging



18 - 21 May 2024: Live Judging



20 - 21 May 2024: Shortlist announced



21 - 22 May 2024: D&AD Festival

22 May 2024: D&AD Awards Ceremony



September 2024: D&AD Annual live

D&AD awards creative excellence with the belief that creativity is a major driver in commercial, economic, social and cultural success.

The awards incorporate more than 40 categories judged by over 300 of the world’s leading creatives, recognising work that will inspire established talent and encourage the next generation.

As a charity, entries to D&AD fund educational programmes such as D&AD Shift, a free, industry-led night school for self-taught creatives from under-represented backgrounds.

See this year's jury members here.