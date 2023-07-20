Dis-Chem Pharmacies appoints Lesiba Kgoogo to ESG executive position

Dis-Chem Pharmacies has appointed Lesiba Kgoogo as ESG executive.

Lesiba Kgoogo is the new ESG executive for the brand. Source: Supplied.

He will focus on the development and delivery of a centralised group ESG strategy linked to business imperatives to ensure compliance, standardised reporting, and audit process for non-financial assurance across Dis-Chem.

Experienced

Kgoogo is a sustainability professional with over 15 years experience in SHERQ (Safety Health Environment Risk & Quality) and sustainability/ESG experience working for multinational companies in the pharmaceutical, FMCG, industrial, manufacturing, mining, and healthcare industries in South Africa, across Africa and in Australia, Europe, South America, and North America.

“ESG has always been important to Dis-Chem. Significant growth across the business in recent years has escalated the need for a dedicated ESG focus that will place the necessary importance on a significant area of the business which is gaining importance and momentum across our stakeholder base. We welcome Lesiba who brings highly relevant experience from his career and a deep understanding of sustainability in its broadest sense,” says Saul Saltzman, managing director.

Responsible practices

“I look forward to working with Dis-Chem’s executive team to ensure that ESG receives greater emphasis and to champion responsible business practices and the opportunities for innovation to solve today’s growing sustainability challenges,” Kgoogo commented.

Prior to joining Dis-Chem, Kgoogo was group head of sustainability at Life Healthcare Group. He has held similar positions at Torre Industries Limited, Aspen Pharmacare Limited and Johnson & Johnson (Pty) Ltd. He has skilled and experienced in sustainability and SHERQ and holds a B.Sc. (Hons) degree from the University of Limpopo.