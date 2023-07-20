Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRBMi ResearchSwitch Energy DrinkBataHustle MediaFusionDesignSportsmans WarehouseThe BarDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

ESG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Dis-Chem Pharmacies appoints Lesiba Kgoogo to ESG executive position

20 Jul 2023
Dis-Chem Pharmacies has appointed Lesiba Kgoogo as ESG executive.
Lesiba Kgoogo is the new ESG executive for the brand. Source: Supplied.
Lesiba Kgoogo is the new ESG executive for the brand. Source: Supplied.

He will focus on the development and delivery of a centralised group ESG strategy linked to business imperatives to ensure compliance, standardised reporting, and audit process for non-financial assurance across Dis-Chem.

Experienced

Kgoogo is a sustainability professional with over 15 years experience in SHERQ (Safety Health Environment Risk & Quality) and sustainability/ESG experience working for multinational companies in the pharmaceutical, FMCG, industrial, manufacturing, mining, and healthcare industries in South Africa, across Africa and in Australia, Europe, South America, and North America.

Source: Dis-Chem
Dis-Chem regrets "offence" caused by moratorium on hiring White people

18 Oct 2022

“ESG has always been important to Dis-Chem. Significant growth across the business in recent years has escalated the need for a dedicated ESG focus that will place the necessary importance on a significant area of the business which is gaining importance and momentum across our stakeholder base. We welcome Lesiba who brings highly relevant experience from his career and a deep understanding of sustainability in its broadest sense,” says Saul Saltzman, managing director.

Responsible practices

“I look forward to working with Dis-Chem’s executive team to ensure that ESG receives greater emphasis and to champion responsible business practices and the opportunities for innovation to solve today’s growing sustainability challenges,” Kgoogo commented.

Prior to joining Dis-Chem, Kgoogo was group head of sustainability at Life Healthcare Group. He has held similar positions at Torre Industries Limited, Aspen Pharmacare Limited and Johnson & Johnson (Pty) Ltd. He has skilled and experienced in sustainability and SHERQ and holds a B.Sc. (Hons) degree from the University of Limpopo.

NextOptions
Read more: sustainability, pharmacy, Dis-Chem, ESG, appointment



Related

Frances van Hasselt is a speaker. Source: Supplied.
V&A Waterfront to host Africa Textile Talks 202314 Jul 2023
Pentawards shortlist for packaging design announced
Pentawards shortlist for packaging design announced13 Jul 2023
From insights to influence: Social listening as a tool for social responsibility
MeltwaterFrom insights to influence: Social listening as a tool for social responsibility11 Jul 2023
Source: © 123rf The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism shortlisted entries for the 2022 awards have been announced
The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism shortlist announced5 Jul 2023
Source: Supplied. Sandra Villars, senior advisor to Oliver Wyman.
Why African banks need to embrace non-financial disclosures, and fast28 Jun 2023
Source: Instagram.
Rihanna appoints new CEO for Savage X Fenty23 Jun 2023
Source: © JD Power Tesla has a high Sustainability Perceptions Value but weaker CSRHub scores
Greenwashing puts billions at risk for the world's biggest brands23 Jun 2023
Omnisient awarded as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
OmnisientOmnisient awarded as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum22 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz